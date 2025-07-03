Caye Caulker Village Council Questions Police Behavior

On Wednesday, July 2nd, the Caye Caulker Village Council issued a press release addressing growing concerns over allegations of violence and abuse of authority by local police officers. The council highlighted reports of excessive force, particularly against the island’s youth. It emphasized the need for officers to focus on de-escalation rather than meeting violence with violence.

One incident cited in the release involves a video showing two officers detaining a young man on the street in front of the village council building. According to reports, the incident occurred on June 27th when the young man was found driving without a valid driver’s license. Police reported that he initially fled the scene but later returned. When being detained, the youth began cursing at the officers. As they attempted to handcuff him, one officer is seen applying a chokehold, followed by the other officer slapping the detainee in the face.

The village council stressed that not every citizen will behave appropriately or possess the capacity to conduct themselves in a manner acceptable to law enforcement. “Protecting a community involves knowing and understanding that those in a community may break laws, but anyone breaking a law does not automatically lose their right to life and security. The punishment for crime is loss of freedom in our country, not brutality,” the council noted. The statement concluded, “The village council has received multiple reports of officers conducting themselves in a manner no different than bullies, gang members, and thugs. They do not deserve our trust, and some of them only offer discredit to a uniform that should be held to a higher standard.”

The Caye Caulker Police Formation remains under scrutiny as an investigation continues into the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Kevin Depaz on June 30th, following a confrontation with an off-duty police officer. The Depaz family and the wider Caye Caulker community are calling for transparency and accountability from the Belize Police Department as they investigate the incident that took the life of a promising young man and left two others injured with stab wounds.