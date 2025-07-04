Belize Launches Sustainable & Inclusive Belize (SAiB) Grants Program for Tourism MSMEs

On July 2nd, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, a workshop was held to introduce the launch of the Sustainable & Inclusive Belize (SAiB) Grants Program. SaiB is a government initiative aimed at empowering micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the tourism value chain. The program, executed by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), aims to foster income growth, sustainability, and climate resilience across the country’s vibrant tourism landscape.

Describing the initiative, Denmar Villar, SAiB Project Coordinator, said in an exclusive interview, “It is an advanced program that is designed to support strategic tourism projects by assisting qualifying orders in increasing income, sustainability, and climate resilience. This program… aims to support and also enhance many sister MSME sectors by providing financial aid and technical support to accelerate the economic and social benefits to locals in a viable business model.”

The SAiB program’s core objective is to “improve incomes and promote sustainable livelihoods in the agriculture and tourism sectors,” with a special focus on MSMEs. Specific goals include increasing the competitiveness of MSMEs, enhancing environmental sustainability, and building climate resilience.

The program is open to a wide array of tourism-related businesses, including tour operators, lodging and gastronomic establishments (such as small hotels and restaurants), transportation services, management enterprises of local tourism attractions, and local entrepreneurs and artisans engaged in the production and sale of handicrafts and souvenirs. There are clear eligibility criteria for applicants. To qualify, businesses must have been in operation for more than one year (no start-ups), be at least 51% Belizean-owned, and, for those in the accommodation sector, have a minimum of 25% local equity and at least 51% local staff. Priority will be given to businesses led by women or indigenous peoples, and all applicants must operate within the tourism sector. Sectors that are not eligible for the program include product-based entrepreneurs, retail businesses engaged in buy-and-sell operations, consultancy services, and marketing firms.

The program offers matching grants ranging from $14,000 to $30,000 BZD. “It is a matching grant program whereby the business has to put up a small portion… when it comes to micro [enterprises], then the contribution becomes 10%, half in kind, half in cash,” explained Villar. “Small and medium businesses, their contribution would be 20%, 10% in cash, and 10% in kind.” For the maximum grant of $30,000, the total project value must be $37,500, with the business contributing $7,500. Funds cannot be used for debts, taxes, personal expenses, or working capital; however, they may be applied toward infrastructure, technical assistance, training, certifications, equipment, and socio-environmental management.

The SAiB application process is streamlined and digital. As Simone from BTB explained, “We launched our call for applications on June 17th. It is a digital application that can be formed online. You can visit the main SAiB website, which is www.saib.bz/tourism-grants.” Applicants must submit a complete application, undergo pre-selection, participate in a debriefing, and, if shortlisted, develop a Sustainable Tourism Business Plan through a workshop. The plan is then presented to a review panel, with feedback provided before final approval. Required documents include identification (such as a passport or social security card) and, for mature businesses, tax registration, business registration, and relevant licenses. The deadline for the application is July 18th.

SAiB stands out for its robust support and accountability measures. Unlike other grant programs, this program offers technical assistance. Whereby applicants and the grantees will be aided in creating a business plan,” said Villar. Funds are disbursed in phases, with progress monitored and evaluated. Grantees must sign a grant agreement, submit regular reports, and collaborate with advisors to assess the project’s impact, including job creation and income growth. Mentors and advisors are assigned to each participant, providing guidance throughout the process. “We have an ecosystem of support that will help them to get through the program,” said Bell.

While the grants are non-repayable, commitment is required. “It’s a grant process that yes, we have an application, but it does require your dedication to work with our team of consultants and build your business plan for about a 2-month period… It’s not like a handout, you will definitely have to put in work to qualify for the grant,” emphasized Bell.

BTB is conducting workshops and outreach in over 11 locations, including San Pedro on July 2nd and Caye Caulker on July 3rd, to ensure broad participation. Virtual webinars and active social media campaigns complement these efforts, with a focus on engaging women and indigenous entrepreneurs.

For more information, please visit our website at www.saib.bz/tourism-grants, call +501-674-7268 (67-GRANT), or email [email protected].