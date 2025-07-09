Kids in Action 2025 Begins

On Monday, July 7th, the Youth Scuba Summer Camp, Kids in Action 2025, was launched at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium with the enrollment of children in the annual program. This summer initiative will offer participants training in scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming, and fly-fishing.

A brief orientation session began shortly after 7PM, with San Pedro Tour Guide Association President Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie outlining the various activities planned for the camp. According to Leslie, in addition to the theoretical components, the program will also include educational sessions on reef ecology. “The children will learn about the importance of the barrier reef supporting San Pedro’s economy and the other fragile natural resources that are part of the different ecosystems around our island,” Leslie said.

He added that participants will study the critical role of mangroves, which combat climate change and serve as nursery grounds for juvenile fish. Leslie emphasized to the children and parents present the importance of understanding and valuing the natural resources surrounding the island and the country. He noted that more Belizeans should be exploring the nation’s natural wonders, and that this summer camp is designed to encourage greater awareness and appreciation of Belize’s marine ecosystems.

The session also featured the presence of well-known fly-fishing instructor Omar Arceo, known as the “Dr. of the Flats.” Representatives from the San Pedro Tour Guide Association and the island’s Fishing Association were also in attendance. The children were introduced to their instructors, who come from various local tour operators. Parents were assured that all instructors are highly qualified and that all participants are covered by Divers Alert Network (DAN) dive insurance.

At the end of the program, successful participants will participate in a beach cleanup and receive certificates of completion. The program will conclude with a trip to the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, where the children will have the opportunity to snorkel and dive.

Kids in Action was first held in 2008 and became an annual program in 2011, thanks to the support of island tour operator Everette Anderson. Since then, it has consistently certified many islanders, some of whom have gone on to become diving professionals, medical officers, teachers, and professionals in other fields.

Organizers of this year’s Kids in Action are looking forward to another successful and inspiring camp. They thank the tour operators, organizations, and individuals whose continued support makes this annual summer program possible, benefiting island youth.