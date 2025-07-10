SPTC Enforces Public Space Regulations to Ease Traffic and Boost Safety

On July 2, 2025, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) officially launched a campaign to remove illegal obstructions from public streets and parking areas across San Pedro. This initiative aims to restore order and ensure that public spaces remain accessible and safe for both residents and visitors.

The campaign targets unauthorized structures and objects that have encroached on streets and parking zones, causing inconvenience and safety hazards. The Town Council emphasized that these obstructions disrupt traffic flow and limit parking availability, affecting the daily lives of San Pedro’s community and its tourism sector.

The SPTC called on the public to cooperate by voluntarily removing any illegal items blocking public areas. The Council warned that failure to comply would result in enforcement actions, including the removal of obstructions by municipal authorities. The message emphasized the importance of maintaining clean and accessible public spaces to enhance the town’s image and functionality.

In an exclusive interview with one of the SPTC traffic officers, who requested not to be named, on July 8th, the officer stated, “We have started removing obstacles like signboards and barriers from public streets. We started with the town center first, then we will move north and south. We have been talking with businesses and have given out 35 official letters to these businesses explaining that they have a five-day grace period to make the adjustments and remove their signboards or any other obstacles from public streets and public parking areas.”

The traffic officer continued to explain the penalties for non-compliance. “So, if, after the five days, they still have their signboards, barriers, or any other obstacle in place, one of the traffic officers or members of the Town Council will remove and confiscate their property. This will then be put in storage, and if the owner wants their property back, they will pay a $100 fine along with a storage fee in order to retrieve it.”

This crackdown aligns with the SPTC’s broader commitment to transparent and effective governance under Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez. The Council has been actively encouraging residents to engage with its services, many of which are now accessible online, including permits and licensing. This digital approach facilitates better communication and compliance with town regulations.

By addressing illegal obstructions, the San Pedro Town Council aims to enhance traffic circulation, increase parking availability, and foster a safer environment for pedestrians and drivers.

Photos courtesy of the San Pedro Town Council