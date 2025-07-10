Validation Workshop Held to Better Prepare San Pedro for Natural Disasters

A validation workshop and simulation exercise aimed at better preparing San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, for natural disaster response was held on July 4th on the island. The event was spearheaded by the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the San Pedro Town Council, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), and other key local stakeholders.

Dr. Minerva Pinelo, the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Consultant with FAO, stated that San Pedro is one of two communities participating in this validation process. The other municipality is Dangriga Town in southern Belize. The session in San Pedro followed an earlier workshop held in April. “At that time, we met with key stakeholders involved in emergency response. This included NEMO, the Emergency Operations Centre, and other community groups,” Pinelo said. “Back then, we did a consultation trying to understand the main hazards, some of the responses and resources that the community has, and what some of the needs are. This second workshop, the validation workshop, is to look at a draft plan that can guide us in times of emergency.” Pinelo noted that the response in San Pedro has been very encouraging, with many committed stakeholders.

Pinelo explained that during the session, they reviewed the command-and-control structures in San Pedro. “When NEMO is activated, we looked at some of the procedures or protocols that are initiated at the local level, and whether these support different responses such as communication, evacuation, and, in the case of any casualties, we are looking at the arrangements to help those affected and then the recovery phase,” she said. The project also aims to build climate resilience, particularly among fisherfolk and coastal communities whose livelihoods are increasingly threatened by climate-related hazards.

FAO’s Fishery Officer for Shocks and Emergencies, Dr. Iris Monnereau, added that the validation workshop helps clearly outline who the key responders are in times of emergency. “The workshop highlighted the different roles of different actors, who is doing what and when,” she said. “It was very important to count on the knowledge of the community to make things work for San Pedro, not only in the case of a natural disaster but also in any crisis related to fisheries as well.” Monnereau stated that this project in Belize could later be replicated in other parts of the region.

The workshop included a simulation exercise designed to ensure that response teams continue to improve in their critical roles. This activity empowered them to respond with greater confidence and coordination.

Following the validation workshop, Pinelo and Monnereau stated that a third gathering would take place in the coming month. The team will meet with stakeholders and NEMO to share the national plan discussed during the two previous workshops. Afterwards, the plan is expected to be adapted and integrated into the national strategy for enhancing community resilience.

A traditional fishing village, Ambergris Caye has evolved into one of Belize’s primary tourism hubs. However, its economic reliance on tourism, combined with its position as a low-lying island, makes it particularly vulnerable to hurricanes, sea-level rise, flooding, sargassum influxes, and storm surges.