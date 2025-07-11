New San Pedro Lions Club Board Members Installed at Regional Ceremony

For the first time, the San Pedro Lions Club installed its new Board of Directors alongside the Belize City Lions Club, the Belize City Sub Umbra Floreo Lions Club, and the Belmopan City Lions Club during a special event held on the mainland. The ceremony took place on July 5th at the Caribbean Motors facilities in Belize City. In addition to the installation of the board of directors, Lion Enes Anderson, formerly from San Pedro, received the prestigious Melvin Jones Award.

The new 2025–2026 Board of Directors of the San Pedro Lions Club is led by President Lion Rosalyn Tzib and includes Lion Yvette Martín as First Vice President, Lion Nigel Belisle as Membership Chairperson, Lion Ana Ico as Service Chairperson, and Lion Nesher Acosta as LCIF Coordinator. The board also features Lion Abi Canelo as Secretary, Lion Viana Perez as Treasurer, and Lion Luis Caliz in charge of Marketing and Communication. Additional board members are Lions Marina Kay, Baldemar Graniel, and Abel Guerrero.

The Global Service Team (GST) for the 2025–2026 period was also established. Lion Ana Ico will serve as Service Chairperson, with Lions Natalie Olivarez, Yvette Martin, Marina Kay, Salvador Caliz, Luis Caliz, and Ana Ico again taking on specific areas of responsibility such as Hunger, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Youth, Environment, Vision, and Childhood Cancer. This team will work closely with other clubs to implement the Global Action Team agenda, which aims to deliver impactful services within their communities.

The new board members and GST representatives were officially sworn in by newly installed Zone Chair Willie Chan, who was inducted by Dr. Sol Yam, Area Leader for Constitutional Area 3A representing Belize and Haiti. Dr. Yam congratulated all club members in attendance and extended his best wishes to the new leadership teams for a successful and service-driven year ahead.

Melvin Jones Award

Lion Enes Anderson, a former member of the San Pedro Lions Club, was honored with the Melvin Jones Award in recognition of her contribution of $2,000 to the Lions Club International Foundation. This award, named after Melvin Jones, the founder of the international organization, honors individuals who exemplify the humanitarian spirit at the heart of Lionism. Anderson, who has since relocated to northern Belize, now serves with the Orange Walk Lions Club and continues her dedicated service.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all newly installed board members and wishes them a productive and fulfilling year in service.