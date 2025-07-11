Uniting to Support Belize Healthcare

Press Release – Island Donors Squad and Ambergris Hope Hospital -July 28, 2025 – 27 registrants and walk-ins came to the blood drive on July 5th, coordinated by Island Donors Squad (IDS) at Ambergris Hope Hospital (AHH). 13 pints were collected. The blood drawn will be allocated between the AHH reserve and assigned to people requiring blood on the island.

Belize National Blood Transfusion Services (BNBTS) came from Belize City to conduct the drive, led by Nurse Doreen Madrill. Washington University students were also present, offering complimentary vital checkups and spearheading the “dollar drive.”

“Give blood, give hope: together we save lives” was the 2025 World Blood Donor Day (WDD) slogan. This message emphasizes the lifesaving impact of voluntary blood donors. It was rewarding for IDS volunteers to see the message brought to life, when a donor said that the reason he came to the drive was because he knew first hand the relief of receiving blood when he needed it. Whether you have needed blood or not, becoming a voluntary donor is one of the best gifts you can give. A donor’s blood helps the person in need, and also helps a donor’s body as it regenerates more healthy blood cells.

IDS and AHH expand their effectiveness in serving the community beyond blood collection and satisfying patient needs. They also provide nutritional information about foods that boost hemoglobin, a protein rich in iron found in red blood cells. To ensure healthy blood donations, IDS and AHH give free iron pills the week before the drive.

Beyond these efforts, an outreach to patients needing iron reduction in their blood has been launched. This effort includes outreach to residents on Caye Caulker. Therapeutic donation is prescribed by a doctor to treat conditions like hemochromatosis, where the body absorbs too much iron.

At the drive, another therapeutic person came forward for help. Nurse Cora Guillen, hospital general manager and IDS co-founder, acted quickly. She worked with Transfusion Services to follow protocol so the man could be seen by a doctor and safely donate in San Pedro, instead of traveling to Belize City.

IDS continues to collaborate with Caribbean Sprinter Water Taxi to provide chaperoned (guided) trips to Belize City for medical blood draws, not just donations to assist people requiring blood.

Other drive highlights

● Drive day word of mouth also resulted in walkins to donate for specific patient needs.

● During the blood drive, Ambergris Hope Hospital held a BBQ fundraiser to help one of their staff facing a medical emergency. IDS showed support by buying discounted meals for BNBTS staff and IDS volunteers, helping raise funds for the staff member’s medical care.

● IDS serves countrywide, so volunteers picked up an O+ voluntary donor from Caye Caulker on the Caribbean Sprinter.

● Gypsy Restaurant, a mocktail contributor reached out at the end of the blood drive to identify a blood need for the spouse of a staff person. With some quick adjustments, assignment of blood for the patient was successfully arranged.

● Washington University of Health and Science, 2nd year phlebotomy student Manish Makasare, shared his plans to emulate what Island Donors Squad is doing when he returns to India after his studies.

Here is what Manish had to say about why he chose to be mentored by IDS: “Being part of the blood drives, assisting Island Donors Squad, and witnessing firsthand how a dedicated team can mobilize resources, provide life-saving support, and build trust within a community has deeply moved me.

This deeply compassionate approach has inspired me and given my original vision a new direction. When I return to India, I plan to carry forward the same spirit by taking initiatives to build a healthcare NGO that supports those in need of blood. The passion, teamwork, and humanity I’ve witnessed working with IDS will always guide my efforts in adapting their mission of strengthening blood collection in Belize, to help strengthen the blood collection system in India.

IDS recognizes a long list of contributors to our drive and gives thanks for their support: The Lunchbox for yummy peanut butter cookies, The French Croissant for delectable cinnamon rolls, Baruch Ever Produce for pineapple, Caye Mart for ice, Playa de Sala Rum Sunrise (virgin) and Gypsy Restaurant and Cocktail Bartique for tasty Hibiscus mocktails, Brooklyn Brothers Bagels for savory bagel and cream cheese bites, Hills Fruit Stand for bananas and watermelon, Chris Monaco for loaning his cooler, Caribeville for the use of two golf carts to transport workers, blood and supplies, Belize Chocolate Company for tasty cookies to give away to first fifteen donors, Caye Coffee for sample packs of dark roast ground coffee, Palapa Bar for complimentary drinks the day after the drive, Red Ginger for a hot breakfast for the BNBTS workers, Caribbean Sprinter for donor passage from Caye Caulker, SPTC for tables, chairs and tent, Mesa Bistro/Cantina for running and promoting betting squares fundraiser, Dion from San Pedro Sun for inspirational support and presence at the drive.

Collaboration with Mesa Cantina owners Amanda and Jeremy Stolee yielded a positive cash earning of $460 BZD from a betting squares game – a 50/50 fundraiser. The winning ticket number, #28, was purchased by Spencer Stubbs. Mr. Stubbs very graciously opted to give his half of the monies collected back to IDS. Donors and supporters are invited to email [email protected] to explore ways in which they can join in the successes of strengthening blood collection in Belize.

“Every blood drive creates life, hope, and opportunities that were never before possible on the island.” –Nurse Cora Guillen, General Manager, AHH