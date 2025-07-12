Ministry of Tourism Says Infrastructural Improvements Coming to Secret Beach

The Secret Beach area, located on the northwest side of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, is one of the most popular recreational areas on the island, attracting investment from the private sector and adding to the island’s tourism product. However, the area lacks proper infrastructure, including electricity, running water, and drainage, among other essential services. Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Anthony Mahler, stated that this much-needed infrastructure is planned for this area of Ambergris Caye.

Minister Mahler noted that Secret Beach is a vital part of Belize’s tourism product. As such, he emphasized the need to provide this fast-developing area with the necessary services and establish some organization as well. “There is no organization, no control on development, and it is too important an attraction for us not to get it right,” Mahler said.

Minister Mahler added that he is in talks with the Minister in Charge of Infrastructure, the Honorable Julius Espat, to begin creating a zoning area for Secret Beach. This project will also include a set of building codes, which are reportedly scheduled to start immediately.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez noted that the project has been in the pipeline for some time. Perez said that some development has already taken place in the area, beginning with the paving of the road leading to Secret Beach. According to him, in addition to the other proposed plans, they hope to complete paving the access road to the Secret Beach junction this year.

The paving of this road started in April of last year. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) said the project was a collaboration with the Belize Tourism Board. The SPTC stated that the project aims to improve the road conditions and provide tourists and locals alike with a smoother ride when visiting Secret Beach. This significant improvement is also expected to benefit the transportation of services and goods.

The Secret Beach area is also home to many Belizeans and foreign retirees. Currently, many of them rely on solar panels to operate their businesses and households. A few of them shared with The Sun that such upgrades will significantly benefit the area and residents. They emphasized the need for a proper sewage and drainage system and hope these new projects start soon.

No timeline has been set for when these infrastructural and zoning efforts will begin.