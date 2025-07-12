Welcome to the Team: Douglas Alvarado Joins The San Pedro Sun

The San Pedro Sun is pleased to welcome Douglas Alvarado to our team as the new Advertising Sales and Office Administrator. With a strong background in communications, customer service, and team management, Douglas brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our dynamic media environment.

Douglas holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Universidad Tecnológica de El Salvador. His passion for media and public engagement began during a six-month placement at his university’s newspaper, where he led coverage of national and university sports events, writing, editing, and publishing a majority of the outlet’s sports content.

Douglas’s professional experience includes over eight years in customer relations and team leadership roles. At Instant Financial, a leading financial institution in El Salvador, he managed the customer service department, ensuring high-quality client care while overseeing daily operations, performance evaluations, and compliance. Before that, he worked with AT&T El Salvador, honing his skills in client support, troubleshooting, and operations management.

With a proactive mindset and a reputation for professionalism, Douglas is committed to supporting local businesses and organizations through strategic advertising solutions. He will be working closely with clients to enhance their visibility in The San Pedro Sun Newspaper and My Beautiful Belize Travel Magazine, helping them reach both local and international audiences.

We encourage anyone seeking advertising information, partnership opportunities, or support to contact Douglas directly at [email protected]. He is excited to connect with the community and contribute to the continued success of San Pedro’s only print newspaper and tourism publication.