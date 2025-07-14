Lobster Fest Block Party Draws Big Crowds and Bold Flavors in San Pedro

To celebrate the opening of Lobster Season, San Pedro Town held a two-week celebration that culminated on Saturday, July 12th, with a spectacular Lobster Festival Block Party. The event, themed “Come Hungry, Leave Happy, Celebrate Lobster!”, marked the conclusion of the two-week Lobster Crawl, which featured daily lobster-themed activities at various locations in San Pedro.

The block party took place at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena (Saca Chispas Field), where restaurant booths offered a variety of delicious lobster dishes and unique cocktails. As is customary, the festival’s food and drink competition was the highlight, attracting hundreds of visitors and residents for an enjoyable evening filled with food, beverages, lobster education, and live performances.

The Block Party kicked off at 5PM. It drew a large crowd of locals and tourists alike, eager to indulge in the island’s signature delicacy, lobster, which was prepared in various creative and traditional ways. The venue buzzed with excitement as beautifully decorated booths from local restaurants showcased their best lobster dishes and unique cocktails.

The atmosphere was electric with live music and cultural performances throughout the evening. DJ Debbie set the tone with lively beats, followed by featured performances by both The Panerrifix Steel Band and The San Pedro Dance Academy.

After the performances, the top winners in the food and drink competition were announced. A panel of judges selected the best lobster dish and cocktail from several entries. The San Pedro LobsterFest Committee members took the stage and announced the winners.

First, the top winners in the drink competition were announced. Jyoto Restaurant took third place, The Alaia Autograph Collection took second, and Happy Island Beach Bar and Grill took first place. Jyoto also claimed third place in the food competition, Estel’s Restaurant came in second, and Matachica Resort took the top spot. Jyoto also won Best Booth Design.

After the winners for Best Cocktail and Best Food Dish were announced, the entertainment continued with live performances from Phynxxx, Chico Ramos, and Sweet Pain Band 3.0. The live music entertained the crowd for the night as they danced and sang along.

The Belize Tourism Board, Belikin, San Pedro Town Council, and the San Pedro Business Association were the night’s grand sponsors.