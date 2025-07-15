40 New Tour Guides for San Pedro Town

Forty islanders have received their Belize Tourism Board (BTB) certification after completing the national tour guide training. A short ceremony was held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on July 11th to acknowledge the successful recipients. The new tour guides were guided by instructor Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie and were accommodated with their theoretical classes at the San Pedro Junior College (SPJC).

The event began at 7PM, with Leslie welcoming the graduates and other guests to the special occasion. Following an invocation by Steve Bowen, Leslie delivered a few remarks commending the new tour guides for their dedication and for completing the course. He emphasized that the primary role of a guide is to showcase the beauty of Belize.

The newly qualified guides were also addressed by SPJC’s Dean, Paul Kelly. “You now carry the power to turn facts into legends. This is a simple walk that has transformed into a journey of emotions, culture, and connections,” he said. Kelly told them that they would face challenges as they started this venture in their lives, but they could adapt and overcome any situation thrown at them.



Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez was also present to congratulate the new tour guides. “This is a symbol of strength and dedication for you all,” he said. “Each of you chose a path rooted in pride, patience, and deep love for this island and the country. You did not just study facts and figures, but the reef, culture, history, you learned the rhythm of the sea and the beauty of our country, which you will share with our visitors.” Mayor Nuñez told them that they are now storytellers and the new protectors of the country’s natural resources.



The graduates were also commended by Roberto Canul, President of the San Pedro Tour Operators Association. He stated that the new tour guides will now be representing the country. “As a country, we are privileged to have the natural resources that we have, our barrier reef, our jungles, our cave systems, all these are very vital in the life of a tour guide,” Canul said. “I ask you to be stewards, protectors of what we have.” Canul encouraged the new tour guides to take pride in their country and to serve as an example for a new generation of citizens who will protect Belize’s natural resources.



Before the formalities wrapped up, Roberto Bradley, President of the Ambergris Caye Sports Fishing Association, was happy to congratulate the new tour guiding force. Bradley said that as they venture deeper into this new career, they will learn more about their island, the surrounding ecosystems, and learn to appreciate the country better.



Next, the distribution of certificates took place with the assistance of Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta, former Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon, and Mayor Nuñez. The top guides were called first. These included Sueny Vasquez, Charles Leslie, Rashane Gongora, Phillip Ramsey, and Samuel Dominguez. The rest of the graduates include Garry Coleman, Franklin Argenal, Allan Chen, Brandon Molina, Redany Kawich, Kamrick Black, Carlos Montejo, Villesa Aldana, Oscar Gamez, Luis Muñoz, Kevin Hernandez, Kaitlyn Funez, Kaedel Middleton, Charles Saki, Mariceli Humes, Jean Villatoro, Eliu Lemus, Cameron Zetina, Aziel Romero, Kevin Avelar, Amin Guerrero, Alejandro Mejia, Tyrone Chavarria, Nigel Levy, Nairo Perez, Christian Ancona, Luis Hyde, Jerson Betancourt, Edward Beltran, Christian Espejo, and Goldburn Martinez.

Leslie and organizers thanked the Belize Tourism Board, Mayor Nuñez, Minister of Tourism Honourable Anthony Mahler, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, San Pedro Tour Operators Association, Roberto Canul, and the SPJC.

Congratulations to all the new tour guides.