Islander Alma Pinelo Promoted to Commander in the Belize Coast Guard

San Pedro Town is beaming with pride as one of its own, Alma Pinelo, made history in Belize’s military with her promotion to the rank of Commander and appointment as Chief of Staff in the Belize Coast Guard (BCG). The proud San Pedrana has served in the BCG since 2008, excelling in her military career through continuous training and steadily rising through the ranks of the institution responsible for safeguarding Belize’s territorial waters.

Pinelo was officially pinned with her well-deserved promotion on July 11th in Belize City. She explained that her new role serves as an intermediary between the upper command, comprising the Vice Commandant and the Commandant, and the general staff, as well as the rest of the Coast Guard.

“It is an honor,” Pinelo said. “I feel very privileged to take up this new post and continue working with the men and women of the Belize Coast Guard. I feel very happy.” Commander Pinelo added that she is excited to begin this new stage in her military journey, noting that the role is something new and she is adjusting to the responsibilities.

Pinelo has had an outstanding military career. Growing up near the sea in San Pedro, she developed a deep love for the environment. While studying Natural Sciences at St. John’s Junior College in Belize City, she took on the challenge of the officer cadet selection process in the Belize Defence Force (BDF). She was one of the few selected at the end of the tryouts.

As a BDF cadet, she received military training at the United States Naval Academy and continued her education at an American service academy. In 2013, she graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy and returned to Belize with the rank of Lieutenant. She made history by becoming the only female officer in the BCG. Pinelo’s military accomplishments continued as she participated in training programs in countries such as Mexico and the Republic of China (Taiwan). In 2020, she was appointed Acting Commandant of the BCG.

International agencies have also recognized the islander’s achievements. In July 2021, the United States Embassy named Pinelo one of Belize’s Wonder Women.

The San Pedro Sun joins the entire island community in saluting Commander and Chief of Staff Alma Pinelo!