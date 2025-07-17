Sargassum May Become a National Emergency; Coastal Communities Continue Tackling the Influx

This year’s Sargassum influx has been considered one of the worst, as thick mats of the foul-smelling seaweed have blanketed shorelines along the Belizean coast. While the government is considering declaring it a national emergency, clean-up crews in Caye Caulker and San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, have been overwhelmed in their efforts to remove as much of it as possible from beaches frequented by tourists and lined with restaurants.

The idea of declaring the phenomenon a national emergency was shared by Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño. He said that such a declaration would allow the government to mobilize funds to assist with the clean-up of the brown algae. Although he did not indicate when such a decision might be made, Briceño confirmed the matter would be discussed in Cabinet. The Prime Minister blamed developed countries for the increasing influx of Sargassum, stating that industrialized nations have been improperly disposing of waste into waterways, fueling the growth and expansion of Sargassum in the Caribbean Sea.

Minister of Disaster Risk Management, Honorable Henry Usher, emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue. “There are areas where you can turn Sargassum into energy sources or different materials, but the Sargassum comes with a lot of heavy metals. That is really the biggest environmental risk,” he said. “It contains lead and other heavy metals that must be extracted before it can be repurposed. That extraction process is costly. So, we have to look at ways to find the resources to do that.” Usher added that in the meantime, the focus must remain on finding safe disposal methods.

In San Pedro, Sargassum is being used as landfill, and the San Pedro Town Council is currently utilizing it in a project in the San Pedrito subdivision. As of July 14th, the council reported that 103 tons of Sargassum had been collected from downtown beaches. To achieve this, they have hired additional labor and partnered with the private sector. While some restaurants and hoteliers are working to keep their areas clear of the seaweed, others have donated equipment and supplies to support the council’s ongoing efforts to keep the beaches Sargassum-free.

Councillor Jose Castellanos commended the labor force on Wednesday, July 16th, for their dedication. He emphasized that early removal is key, noting that once the Sargassum begins to decay, it becomes far more challenging to manage. Castellanos and the local administration have expressed the need for more personnel, equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), safety gear, and transportation vehicles. Anyone willing and able to assist is encouraged to contact the Town Council by calling 226-2198 or visiting their office on Barrier Reef Drive.

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve has also stepped in to assist with the environmental issue using their newly acquired Sargassum harvesters. These machines aim to collect and remove the seaweed while it is still offshore. However, large amounts of algae continue to wash up on the island’s beaches.

The Caye Caulker Village Council reported that since July 11th, efforts have been ongoing to remove as much Sargassum as possible from their beaches. Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott said the effort will not stop anytime soon and urged the community to participate. “We appreciate every volunteer, every donor, and every resident who shows up or chips in. Your contributions help us pay workers who are out there all day under the hot sun, and your presence reminds us that this island is built on community spirit,” she said.

According to the National Meteorological Service of Belize, more Sargassum is on the way. In their July 14th report, they stated that satellite and surface observations continue to show an abundant amount of Sargassum over Belize’s area. As a result, coastal destinations, especially in the northern half of the country, will continue to be severely impacted in the coming days.