ComPol Dr. Richard Rosado and Police Minister Kareem Musa Visit the Cayes

On Friday, July 18th, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police (ComPol), Dr. Richard Rosado, along with the Minister of Home Affairs responsible for police, Honourable Kareem Musa, visited the police formations in Caye Caulker and San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The visit is part of a nationwide tour the minister and his team are conducting to understand better the needs and challenges faced by police officers.

Minister Musa said they held one-on-one discussions with the police officers on both islands. They addressed issues on both professional and personal levels, committing to improving living conditions and overall welfare. “We also discussed the mobility issues they are experiencing, as well as the needed upgrades to their infrastructure, like computer systems,” Musa said.

The minister told the media that San Pedro is a rapidly growing community with only one central police station. “It’s no longer that small fishing village but a budding town. It does great for the country’s economy, and thus, we have to put more resources here in San Pedro,” Musa stated. He addressed the recent shootings and murders on the island, emphasizing the need to better organize policing by increasing the presence in key areas of Ambergris Caye. Currently, there is a police booth at the entrance of San Mateo that will see more officer deployment, and further improvements are expected for the sub-station located 10 miles north of San Pedro.

ComPol Dr. Rosado said the Cayes reception was positive, and they could hear directly from both police stations about what is needed to serve islanders and visitors better. “I was happy to see that officers from Caye Caulker and San Pedro are very motivated, and as such, we are exploring how best we can address their welfare and improve their working conditions,” Rosado said. He also expressed concern over the lack of promotions among senior officers stationed on the Cayes. “I told them that we, as leaders, have failed them. We should have provided the opportunities for them to experience success within the police department,” he added. ComPol Rosado continued, saying that during his tenure, he will do his best to address the issue and see that senior and deserving police officers are promoted to higher ranks.

ComPol Rosado and Minister Musa were accompanied by Commander for Division Four (Cayes), Superintendent Edlin Lorenzo; San Pedro Police Station Chief, Superintendent Egbert Castillo; Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez; Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez; and other senior officers and members of the police formation and ministry.

Commander Lorenzo thanked Minister Musa and ComPol Rosado for visiting the Cayes’ police formations. He said he looks forward to continued partnership and joint efforts to ensure island police officers receive additional resources.