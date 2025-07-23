MoHW Announces Containment of Recent Measles Outbreak

Press Release, Belmopan, July 21, 2025. The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) is pleased to announce that Belize has recorded no new measles cases for more than two full incubation periods, showing effective containment of the recent outbreak.

The outbreak, which began in early April 2025, was linked to international travel to Mexico and affected only unvaccinated individuals. A total of 34 cases were confirmed across the Corozal and Cayo districts, with one hospitalization and no reported deaths. The outbreak was controlled due to the diligent public health measures of healthcare teams, the cooperation of affected individuals, and the support of the Belizean public.

As measles continues to spread across the Americas, the Ministry remains vigilant through enhanced surveillance of fever and rash illnesses.

The public is urged to maintain awareness and take preventive action. Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to ensure that children are up to date with routine vaccinations, particularly the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, to protect against these diseases. Additionally, travellers should verify their measles vaccination status and, if unvaccinated, receive a measles vaccine at least two weeks before departure.

The Ministry remains committed to ensuring equitable access to safe and effective vaccines for everyone in Belize.

For more information, reach out to your nearest health center, or call the Ministry at 880-2363 or toll-free at 0-800-MOH-CARE (0-800-664-2273).