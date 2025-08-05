Grand Resort & Residences to Boost Belize City Hospitality

A new chapter in Belize City’s hospitality scene was celebrated in style on August 2nd, as The Grand Resort & Residences held its highly anticipated soft opening with an exclusive poolside gala. The event brought together approximately 200 distinguished guests, including government officials, tourism leaders, business executives, and community partners, to witness the dawn of what is poised to become a landmark destination in Belize City.

Festivities began in the late afternoon at 4PM, welcoming attendees for guided tours of the resort’s modern facilities. Guests were offered an intimate look at the sleek, contemporary design of the conference rooms, meeting spaces, and showrooms, reflecting the resort’s commitment to a blend of sophistication and comfort. The walkthrough set the tone for the evening, showcasing The Grand Resort & Residences’ readiness to serve as a premier location for both business and leisure travelers.

Following the property tour, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour on the terrace, mingling beneath the tropical skyline while embracing the warm Belizean ambiance. The official program commenced with a heartfelt invocation by Pastor Johnny Kou, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude.

A highlight of the evening was the performance of the Belizean National Anthem by vocalist Audrianny Taylor. This was followed by a video presentation chronicling the ten-year journey of The Grand Resort & Residences, from its inception as an ambitious vision to its transformation into a remarkable reality. The video paid tribute to the determination and perseverance of the ownership team, capturing the passion and dedication that fueled the project.

Justin Zhaou and Angela Chaou, representing the ownership family, shared their excitement and pride in the project’s completion. Dr. Carol Babb, Vice President of the Board of Directors at the Holy Redeemer Credit Union (HRCU), and Dr. Rene Villanueva Sr., CEO of RSV Ltd., also offered remarks underscoring the anticipated economic and community impact of the resort’s opening.

Jacob Leslie of the Belize Tourism Board and Linett Canto, Executive Director of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA), emphasized the strategic importance of The Grand Resort & Residences as a driver of tourism growth and a beacon of development in Belize City. Other distinguished guests echoed these sentiments, reinforcing the resort’s role in elevating Belize’s hospitality sector. The formalities concluded with a commemorative toast led by the resort’s leadership, symbolizing a significant milestone and the promising journey ahead. Ahkel Badillo, the event’s master of ceremonies, guided the evening with professionalism and grace.

Guests then dined under the stars in an elegant al fresco setting beside the resort’s shimmering pool. A gourmet meal paired with lively conversation gave way to a spectacular fireworks display, lighting up the night sky in a fitting crescendo to the evening’s celebration.

Jenny Chaou, one of the resort’s owners, stated, “This soft opening is the realization of a dream that has been a decade in the making. We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us on this journey. Our vision was to create a modern, world-class destination that not only enhances the hospitality landscape of Belize City but also provides an experience our community and international visitors will treasure. Tonight marks the beginning of that journey, and together with my fellow partners, we look forward to welcoming the world to The Grand Resort & Residences.”

With its luxurious amenities, state-of-the-art conference facilities, and strong commitment to hospitality excellence, The Grand Resort & Residences is set to become a cornerstone of Belize City’s tourism and business environment.

For more information, contact The Grand Resort & Residences at [email protected].