Kids in Action Shapes San Pedro’s Next Generation of Marine Leaders

The 2025 Kids in Action Youth Scuba Summer Camp brought together 80 students from three island primary schools, including San Pedro Roman Catholic School, New Horizon Primary School, and Holy Cross Anglican School. The program officially launched on July 7th, and after three weeks of immersive marine education, 40 students completed the scuba diving course, 20 participated in the snorkeling and swimming program, and another 20 learned the fundamentals of fly-fishing.

The San Pedro Tour Guide Association and the San Pedro Tour Operators Association organize the annual summer initiative in collaboration with the Ambergris Caye Sport Fishing Association and the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute. The camp aims to foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of San Pedro’s marine resources.

According to organizer Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, the program encourages environmental stewardship and introduces youth to potential careers in tourism and conservation. “It kept them off the streets and immersed in three exciting marine disciplines, including scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming, and fly-fishing,” he said.

In the first week, students participated in reef education sessions, learning about the three key marine ecosystems: mangroves, seagrass beds, and coral reefs. Classroom learning was complemented by meals and snacks generously provided by local businesses.

The second week brought hands-on experiences in the water. Participants were divided into small groups and paired with local tour operators. “They were welcomed with open arms and provided fun, educational, and unforgettable experiences,” Leslie shared.

The final week of the camp focused on skill certification. “The students completed their respective tracks in scuba diving, snorkeling/swimming, and fly-fishing,” Leslie added. Participants were formally recognized as divers, snorkelers, and fly-fishers.

A beach cleanup followed the certification activities, after which the group visited the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, where students snorkeled and dived under the guidance of mentors and tour guides.

Kids in Action Summer Camp 2025 was deemed a resounding success. Organizers emphasized that the program would not have been possible without the collective support of participants, parents, schools, and sponsors. Special thanks were extended to: PADI, the San Pedro Tourist Guide Association, the San Pedro Tour Operators Association, DAN, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, the San Pedro Town Council, Ramon’s Village Resort, Rick and Tammy Lemuz, the XSite Sailing Team, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Omar Arceo, the Belize Tourism Board, Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute, Blue Bonefish, Goldfish Belize, El Pescador, and all dive instructors, snorkel guides, and fly-fishing leaders who generously contributed their time and expertise.

Organizers also expressed their deepest gratitude to the San Pedro community, “Your involvement has helped shape a generation of young marine stewards who now carry new skills and a deeper appreciation for the ocean. From all of us, and especially from the kids, thank you for making their summer one to remember.”