Major Infrastructure Upgrades Coming to San Mateo

On July 30th, the San Pedro Town Council marked a pivotal step in the San Mateo Community Improvement Project by hosting a visit from the technical team leading the initiative. The meeting outlined the project’s phases and featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, formally launching the project’s implementation.

The project’s first phase includes several key infrastructure upgrades to transform the San Mateo community. These improvements involve the expansion of paved streets along the area’s main arteries, with future phases intended to connect the entire neighborhood. Drainage systems will be enhanced, and new sidewalks will be added to existing and newly developed roads. The initiative also focuses on increasing access to Belize Water Services, particularly in areas of San Mateo that currently lack a reliable supply. A pedestrian bridge will also be constructed to improve connectivity between San Mateo and the neighboring San Juan community.

Officials emphasized the significant effort required to secure international funding for the project, noting that persistence and collaboration were essential to its advancement. “We are grateful for the patience and support shown by the San Mateo community as we work to bring substantial investments to fruition,” stated council representatives during the event.

Acknowledgments were extended to the Central Executing Unit within the Ministry of Finance, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) team, and the Town Council staff for their valuable contributions and commitment. Prime Minister John Briceño and Mayor Wally Nuñez played key roles in moving the project forward, with the official memorandum signed earlier this month.

The project’s progress has been marked by several milestones, including planning workshops with the IDB in mid-2023, baseline studies and community consultations through late 2023, and technical and environmental assessments in early 2024. A critical funding agreement was secured last year, and with high-level approvals in place, the initiative is now set to deliver visible improvements in San Mateo.

As the first phase begins, residents can look forward to safer streets, improved connectivity, and expanded access to essential services.