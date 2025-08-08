Public Roads, Public Safety: House Moves Now Restricted to Night Hours Only

Press Release, Belmopan, August 6, 2025. The Department of Transport (DoT), in its continued effort to ensure public safety and improve the flow of traffic across the country, is implementing new regulations on the movement of houses and oversized structures along public roadways.

In recent months, the Department has received numerous complaints from motorists and members of the public regarding the transportation of houses that obstruct roadways and pose significant safety hazards. These movements have led to severe traffic congestion, property damage and delays, especially during peak commuting hours.

Effective immediately, the Department of Transport will prohibit the transportation of houses and oversized structures on all public roads from Mondays to Sundays during the hours of 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. Movement will only be permitted between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. daily.

This measure is being put in place to minimize disruption to daytime traffic and to ensure the safety of all road users. Failure to comply with these regulations will result in immediate enforcement actions, including the impounding of vehicles, fines, and suspension of permits.

The Department of Transport remains committed to maintaining order and safety on Belize’s roadways and asks all operators and the public to cooperate with this directive. For further information or to request movement permits, please contact the Department of Transport headquarters or your nearest Department of Transport district office.