San Pedro Advances Roadwork Amid Challenges to Boost Infrastructure

The San Pedro Town Council continues its roadwork project, with the most recent upgrades taking place in the DFC area. Work is ongoing on Pearl Street, behind La Dispensa del Hogar store, leading to Jimbo’s Apartments, as well as two nearby streets close to Kelly Store. The next phase of the project will move into the Eiley Subdivision.

Current efforts focus on three critical streets in the DFC area. The project uses durable white mall materials to ensure the roads withstand both the tropical climate and heavy use. At the same time, drainage improvements include installing culverts and drainpipes to direct water into the lagoon, reducing flooding and road damage.

Operational Manager Alex Ek emphasized the methodical approach, noting that work will progress sequentially from the DFC area to the Eiley Subdivision, then to three streets in San Pedrito, and finally to the San Mateo community. He explained that the team receives monthly shipments of materials with no shortages expected, though weather conditions remain a significant factor. Heavy rains often delay construction.

Despite progress, the project faces obstacles. Abandoned vehicles, boats, carts, and construction materials often block roadways, forcing work to stop until owners remove them. Residents are given five days to comply with notices. Some homeowners have also resisted drainage installations, complicating efforts to improve the island’s infrastructure. Additionally, parked cars in work zones require assistance from the Traffic Department to clear, further slowing progress.

Looking ahead, a $300 million development agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank is expected to expand paving and utility upgrades as far as Margaritaville at Mile 13. The plan also includes relocating the airport to the northern part of Ambergris Caye.

While challenges remain, San Pedro’s ongoing investment in roads and drainage reflects optimism for better mobility and stronger economic growth through 2025 and beyond. As Ek concluded, “We ask the people of San Pedro to be patient as we work daily to fix the streets, peace and love!”