San Pedro Classic Fly Fishing 2025 Highlights Conservation and Youth Participation

The 2025 San Pedro Classic Fly Fishing Tournament, held from August 14th to 16th in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, was a celebration of sport, community, and conservation. The event drew 18 teams competing for bonefish, tarpon, and permit on the island’s pristine flats. Over three days, anglers showcased their skills while gathering at Central Park to share experiences and camaraderie.

A highlight of this year’s tournament was its strong commitment to giving back. A 50/50 raffle raised more than $800 for the Belize Flats Fisher Association, and after covering expenses, over $6,000 was donated to the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Omar Arceo’s Youth Fly Fishing Program. These contributions support conservation efforts and youth development, underscoring the tournament’s mission of sustainability and education.

On the water, competition was fierce. One Shot Willy’s took first place with two grand slams. Silver Ghost followed with a grand slam to secure second, while Poon Shack claimed third with a tournament slam. Special awards also recognized outstanding performances, including the Women’s Award and the Squirrel Award for notable angling and guiding.

Running alongside the main event was Kids in Action: Fly Fishing Edition, designed to introduce young anglers to the sport and instil a conservation ethic. Fourteen children took part in training sessions on knot tying, casting, and fly-fishing techniques, guided by experienced instructors. Supported by sponsors including Blue Bonefish Lodge, Coastal Zone, Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, Scientific Angler, El Pescador, and Omar’s Freelance, the young participants each enjoyed a guided fishing day. Collectively, they landed more than 30 bonefish, learning the principles of catch and release firsthand.

The youth program, which reaches 54 children across several locations, runs from July to mid-August. Founder and instructor Omar Arceo explained that the camp prepares children to participate in the tournament and keeps them engaged through hands-on activities that foster respect for Belize’s marine environment.

The tournament concluded on August 16th with an award ceremony at La Sanpedrana Bar and Grill. The festive evening celebrated winners and reinforced the shared spirit of conservation and community.

Tina Winkler, President of the San Pedro Classic Fly Fishing Tournament, expressed pride in the event’s rapid growth, noting its expansion from eight boats last year to 18 this year. She emphasized fly fishing’s importance as an economic driver for the island and the need to protect the environment that sustains both the sport and local livelihoods.

With anglers, sponsors, and residents united, the San Pedro Classic Fly Fishing Tournament continues to build momentum as an event that elevates sport, promotes conservation, and inspires future generations. The 2026 tournament is set for August 6 to 8, promising another exciting chapter on Belize’s flats.