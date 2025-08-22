Consultation Proposed on Bridge Linking Ambergris Caye to Mexico

Environmentalists and concerned residents in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, are raising concerns about the potential negative impacts of a proposed road and bridge to Mexico that would run through the Bacalar Chico National Park. Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceño first confirmed the idea of connecting Ambergris Caye with Mexico in October 2021. Four years later, the project is still under discussion, but on August 15th, the Prime Minister announced that consultations will take place on the island before any work begins.

Prime Minister Briceño told reporters that the bridge is envisioned as a crucial piece of infrastructure, linking northern Ambergris Caye to Mexico’s Riviera Maya and Cancún. “It is the whole idea or the vision for that bridge to be able to connect Ambergris Caye to Mexico, the Riviera Maya, and all the way to Cancun,” Briceño said. He acknowledged environmental concerns, stating, “We will certainly consider them. We are a very environmentally conscious government. So, whatever we do has to be in consultation and to ensure that we protect.” Briceño added that the project could provide a direct route to Mexico, while also opening trade and tourism opportunities for Ambergris Caye.

Experts argue, however, that such development could be catastrophic for the Bacalar Chico protected area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The area is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including jaguars, deer, wild pigs, pumas, ocelots, foxes, and other species. Conservationists warn that construction could displace wildlife and threaten sea turtle nesting sites.

The government maintains that the project would have minimal environmental impact. Cabinet has reportedly appointed a North Ambergris Development Committee to oversee planned development in the northern part of the island. However, no further details have been released about the committee or the projects it may be monitoring.