Concerned Islanders Offer Suggestions to Tackle the Causes of Traffic Accidents

Following recent traffic accidents in San Pedro Town, including one involving tourists, the local transport department is intensifying efforts to address some of the root causes of these mishaps. Concerned residents have also voiced their suggestions, offering solutions to deter reckless driving, careless behavior, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The transport department has increased checkpoints to screen drivers and vehicles. Traffic wardens monitor motorists without proper permits or licenses and inspect the condition of vehicles. Some vehicles operate without functioning brakes, permits, or lighting. A department representative stated that these serious offenses can result in fines, imprisonment, or suspension of licenses.

Two recent accidents, one in the San Pedrito area and another on the Secret Beach Road, prompted residents and first responders to recommend safety guidelines for motorists. Emergency responders noted that, although no significant injuries were reported, riders must recognize that, unlike cars, motorcycle drivers and passengers become the primary point of impact in a collision. They emphasized that safety and responsible riding are always essential, and that riders must adhere to traffic laws.

Concerns about lighting and signaling were also raised, with reminders that motorcyclists should exercise caution at intersections. “Helmets are not optional, they save lives,” a motorist said. “Riders and passengers should always wear approved helmets, closed-toe shoes, and protective clothing such as jackets, gloves, and long pants.” Residents stressed that passengers should be equally equipped, noting, “Never carry a passenger who is not provided with the same level of protection.”

Driving under the influence of alcohol was identified as a leading cause of accidents. It impairs reaction time and coordination and encourages excessive speed, significantly increasing the risk of crashes.

Philip “Billy” Leslie, a first aid responder on the island, explained that many motorcycle accidents occur because riders are not easily seen. “Wear bright or reflective clothing, and never ride in blind spots of larger vehicles,” he said. He also urged motorists to regularly check their tires, brakes, lights, and mirrors. “A mechanical failure at high speed can be catastrophic,” Leslie added. He further emphasized the importance of enforcing laws against cellphones, headphones, or other distractions while driving.

Another concern raised was the practice of operating motorcycles with babies on laps. Although no accidents have been reported, residents stressed that this is extremely dangerous since young children are not equipped with protective gear. “It is time that our traffic wardens enforce the law fairly and consistently. Tickets should be issued to anyone and everyone who breaks these rules,” Leslie stated.