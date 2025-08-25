San Pedro Youth Lead Sargassum Beach Cleanup

On August 23rd, a community beach cleanup was held near the San Pedro High School, organized by Elito Arceo with support from the San Pedro Town Council. The effort drew a strong turnout, particularly from young people, who came together to clear sargassum and restore the beach’s cleanliness. The initiative addressed not only tourism concerns but also the health of the marine ecosystem.

Organizer Elito Arceo praised the enthusiasm of participants, saying, “You can see it—a lot of young people, a lot of young ladies, some guys and young kids… loved my community” coming out to support the effort. He added that the cleanups will continue regularly to maintain momentum. “We plan on doing this a couple of times a month… we will definitely come back… after maybe by Monday or Tuesday with a clear idea of when we will do this again.”

San Pedro Town Council’s operational manager, Alex Eck, emphasized the priority of tackling sargassum. “We’re trying to tackle the sargassum and get it out from the sea, that’s one of the priorities,” he said. “We do our part, and we could try to solve this situation, because this is affecting our community and our tourism sector.” Weekly cleanups are planned in heavily affected areas.

Volunteers also spoke about the importance of collective action. One participant noted, “It’s really, really hard though to keep begging, so we might as well do it ourselves to make a change.” Town Council representative Rene Guzman echoed that sentiment, highlighting the collaboration between the council and residents. “This certainly shows that we all have a vested interest in the island and the commitment,” he said, expressing hope for continued community support.

The cleanup marked an essential step in addressing ongoing environmental concerns. It also reinforced San Pedro’s community spirit and determination to protect the island’s natural beauty and tourism economy through cooperation and action.