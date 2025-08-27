Senator Gabriel Zetina Donates School Bags and Haircuts to Students

As the new school year approaches, islander and entrepreneur Gabriel Zetina hosted his third annual back-to-school initiative on Saturday, August 23rd, in the San Juan area of San Pedro Town. Zetina, recently appointed as a Senator under the United Democratic Party, distributed school bags with supplies and partnered with Coleman Barbershop to provide free haircuts to primary and high school students.

Zetina announced the initiative on social media, inviting families in need to attend. On Saturday, dozens of children accompanied by their parents and guardians visited Coleman Barbershop, where they received fresh haircuts and school bags filled with essential supplies such as notebooks, pens, and pencils. “This is something I have been doing every year, and it has nothing to do with my current political post,” Zetina said, noting that helping students prepare for school remains his personal commitment.

Parents expressed gratitude for the assistance, while Zetina thanked families for participating. “We helped 50 amazing kids with much-needed school bags, supplies, and fresh haircuts,” he said. “Big thanks to everyone who supported, because at the end of the day, it’s all about giving kids the best start. The children are our town’s future.” He added that he hopes to involve more community members in future projects and thanked Isaac Coleman for his continued partnership.

By the end of the event, 50 students received school bags, and 75 had their hair cut. The donations were especially welcomed by families most in need. Similar initiatives have also been seen across the country, where support for education has included supplies, shoes, and uniforms.