Living Word Church Hosts Final Back-to-School Giveaway in San Pedrito

On Wednesday, August 27th, Living Word Church hosted the final event in three back-to-school giveaways in the San Pedrito Area, providing essential school bags and supplies to local students. This initiative aimed to alleviate the financial burden on families as the new school year approached. Earlier giveaways were held at two locations: the first near Caribbean Chicken, where 100 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed, and the second at the San Pedro High School auditorium, where an additional 400 backpacks were handed out. A support team from the United States donated most of the backpacks and supplies, which were vital to the program’s success.

For the third and final giveaway in San Pedrito, the church prepared about 50 full backpacks and 60 smaller kits containing essentials such as notebooks, rulers, erasers, and pens. Attendees received either a backpack or a smaller supply bucket, ensuring more students left ready for the school year.

Pastor Ian Zaldivar, who led the event, emphasized the church’s mission: “Of course, we’re going to preach the gospel. We have a drama, a dance, a testimony, and songs, and then we plan to distribute the kids’ school supplies. That should cover the night for us.” Beyond distributing materials, the evening included spiritual programming designed to inspire and uplift the community.

The giveaways, described as a “huge success,” highlight the Living Word Church’s commitment to education and faith-based outreach. They show how local partnerships and international support can positively impact communities in need.