Department of Transport Announces Amendments to Wide Load Permits

The Department of Transport is reinforcing road safety regulations and has announced new rules for moving houses and other oversized structures by road. On Wednesday, August 27th, the department stated that such movements will now only be permitted between 9PM and 5AM on any given day. All holders of valid wide load permits must visit the department’s headquarters in Belmopan to amend their existing licenses.

In recent years, prefabricated homes have gained popularity in Belize, offering a faster and often more affordable housing option than traditional construction methods. On Ambergris Caye, particularly in the rapidly developing northern areas such as Secret Beach, new subdivisions are increasingly featuring these modular-style homes. Their ease of purchase and assembly has made them attractive to residents and foreign investors. However, the rise in prefabricated housing has also led to more frequent movements of oversized structures on the island’s roads, underscoring the importance of stricter regulations to ensure safety and minimize disruptions.

The regulation was first mentioned in an August 6th press release, but without a fixed schedule. Chester Williams, Chief Transport Department Executive Officer, explained the measure’s rationale. “We need to make sure that commuters and users of the highway are able to use the highway or roads as much as possible without any impediment,” he said. “The houses on our highways, during the day and especially at times during peak hours, certainly renders our commuters and other road users, to some extent makes it inadequate for them, to be able to traverse the roadways.”

Williams added that the change is intended as a compromise between contractors and the public. “I hope that the people who are engaged in this movement of houses are going to comply with these new rules, to make sure that the road users are not inconvenienced, during the week and peak hours,” he said.

Moving homes has previously caused problems in San Pedro Town due to poor planning. In October 2024, a house being relocated on Seagrape Drive damaged power lines, causing a brief outage and traffic congestion. According to the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), permission for the move had not been granted.

The SPTC reminded the public that relocating houses or oversized structures requires clearance from the Building Unit, the Traffic Department, the San Pedro Police Formation, and utility companies. Failure to do so can result in fines and penalties; however, whether the crew involved in the 2024 incident was sanctioned remains unclear.

For information on permits, the SPTC can be contacted at 226-2198 or visited at its offices on Barrier Reef Drive. The Department of Transport on the mainland can be reached at 828-6752.

Contractors are advised that compliance with these updated permit conditions is mandatory. Noncompliance may result in enforcement actions, including fines, permit suspension, and vehicle impoundment.