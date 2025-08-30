Municipalities Ready to Host September Celebrations

September is Belize’s most patriotic month, when Belizeans celebrate their culture, heritage, and national pride. As the festivities approach, the National Celebrations Commission (NCC) has issued $15,000 grants to all nine municipal councils, including San Pedro’s, to support their events. This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme “Belize@44 – Stronger Together, Rising Forever,” featuring a month-long calendar of activities culminating on Independence Day, September 21st.

Councillor and Deputy Mayor Ernesto Bardalez attended the official grant award ceremony at the Bliss Centre for the Performing Arts in Belize City. The Chairman of the NCC, Minister of Culture Hon. Francis Fonseca, stated that the funding comes at a time when support for patriotic events is in high demand nationwide.

Events on the island

In San Pedro Town, festivities begin with the Miss San Pedro Pageant on Saturday, August 30th, when outgoing queen Alexa Acosta will hand over her crown to a new beauty ambassador.

On Monday, September 1st, a flag-raising ceremony will occur at 6AM at Central Park. Students, members of the San Pedro Police Formation, and representatives from the San Pedro Town Council will participate, and residents are invited to attend.

Other highlights include a school talent show and street festival on September 9th at Central Park, starting at 7PM. The official ceremony for the 227th anniversary of the Battle of St. George’s Caye will be held on September 10th at Central Park, starting at 8:30AM, followed by a uniform parade. On September 13th, the island will celebrate the independence of Central America and Mexico, and on the 14th, a National Day of Prayer will be observed.

National Service Day will be marked on September 19th with a children’s rally at Central Park. On the evening of September 20th, a flag-raising ceremony at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena will include formalities and a fireworks display, marking the beginning of Independence Day. The celebrations will culminate on September 21st with a parade and carnival march through the streets of San Pedro to commemorate Belize’s 44th anniversary of independence.

The September Celebrations remain a significant national tradition, uniting Belizeans in pride and patriotism. The San Pedro Town Council encourages all island residents to join the festivities in a fun and safe manner.