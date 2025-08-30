Saturday, August 30, 2025
Community and Society

New San Pedro Lions Club President Ready to Move the Club Forward

Share

Lion Rosalyn Tzib has taken office as the 50th president of the San Pedro Lions Club and outlined her plans to strengthen the club’s role in serving the island community. Among her priorities are expanding services in the Lions’ global focus areas: environment, childhood cancer, hunger, diabetes, and vision.

Lion Rosalyn Tzib

President Tzib encouraged her fellow Lions to remain committed to improving health and well-being, strengthening communities, and supporting those in need. She noted that the San Pedro Lions have contributed to the island’s growth for five decades. “We have helped in the foundation of many important institutions such as the San Pedro High School and the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II,” she said. Tzib also highlighted their role in creating the Hope Haven children’s home and using their Barrier Reef Drive venue as a hub for community events.
The club will also strengthen ties with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) to improve disaster response. “We are also considered first responders when it comes to assisting our people in times of crisis, so we believe this partnership is very important,” Tzib said.

San Pedro Lions Board

This year, the Lions aim to establish a pantry program for the elderly as part of their Hunger initiative. In the Diabetes program, they will continue to work with visiting medical brigades, offering free services, and increase awareness campaigns, particularly among students, with a special focus during Diabetes Week in November.
The Lions host a free monthly clinic in the Vision area through the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired. Tzib said the service will be enhanced with a new machine and expanded to reach schoolchildren. “We are also planning to expand this service to the schools, by actually visiting them or having their students come to the Den where we can check their sight,” she explained.
Environmental efforts include installing 15 new garbage bins around town, planting trees, and expanding clean-up campaigns involving youth and students. “The club is soon going to install 15 additional garbage bins across town to help keep La Isla Bonita clean,” Tzib said.
The Lions also continue to support cancer patients, particularly children. While San Pedro has no known cases on the island, Tzib said the club will reach out to children across Belize. “If we can share the beauty of our island with these children, and let them have an unforgettable and happy time, we want to do so,” she said.
Looking ahead, Tzib wants to create a Cubs Club for children ages three to twelve to introduce them to lionism and prepare them to transition to Leos and eventually Lions. “Through this project, these children will grow in the culture of serving the community,” she explained.
The club also plans appreciation events for medical professionals, teachers, and the Sanitation Department. “These people make a huge difference in our island, and they deserve to be recognized for their dedication and hard work,” Tzib said.
Regarding regional growth, she pledged to continue supporting the Caye Caulker Lions Branch until it becomes a fully established club. “They have worked hard for their community,” she commended.
President Tzib thanked supporters and emphasized the importance of growing lionism in Belize. She pointed to the Lions’ global Mission 1.5, which seeks to add 1.5 million members worldwide by 2027. With over 47,000 clubs globally, Zone 59 in Belize is dedicated to expanding its membership to transition into its own district. Tzib encouraged more Belizeans to join the cause.
Those interested in learning more about the San Pedro Lions Club can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/SanPedroLionsClubBelize.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun