Early morning flag raising launches September Celebrations

September has arrived, and Belizeans are preparing for the patriotic festivities that mark the 227th anniversary of the Battle of St. George’s Caye and the country’s 44th Independence Day. Across the nation on Monday, September 1, celebrations began with the annual flag-raising ceremony. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, community members, local leaders, and students gathered at Central Park to officially welcome the September Celebrations.

This year’s theme, “Belize @44 – Stronger Together, Rising Forever,” emphasizes unity, resilience, and the collective progress of the Belizean people. It highlights the strength of togetherness and the nation’s continued forward movement in celebrating its sovereignty.

The event began with formalities led by Mistress of Ceremonies Natalie Arceo, who welcomed attendees and invited speakers to share remarks. Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez encouraged islanders to actively participate in this year’s activities, while Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez extended an invitation to celebrate both the Battle of St. George’s Caye on September 10 and Independence Day on September 21. Newly crowned Miss San Pedro Miley Chi also delivered brief welcoming remarks.

Councilor Adaly Ayuso, joined by other San Pedro Town Council members, spoke on the history and significance of the celebrations, underscoring their importance to all Belizeans. The ceremony’s highlight came when the Belize Coast Guard members, with precision and pride, performed a formal march and raised the Belizean flag.

Upcoming events in San Pedro include the Fire Engine Parade on September 9 and a Street Fest at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena. On September 10, the island will observe the Battle of St. George’s Caye with the traditional Uniform Parade. Central Americana Night (Noche Centroamericana) will be held on September 13 at the Louis Sylvestre Arena, celebrating the independence of Belize’s neighboring Central American countries and Mexico. National Service Day follows on September 19. Festivities will culminate with the Independence Eve celebration and fireworks on September 20, beginning at 10:30PM. Independence Day on September 21 will start with Jouvert at 4AM and lead into the grand parade through downtown San Pedro, beginning at 1PM.

Again, the San Pedro community is warmly invited to participate in these activities and honor Belize’s enduring achievements.