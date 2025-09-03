San Pedro comes together for another successful Back to School haircut drive

As the new school year begins, many island students received free back-to-school haircuts thanks to a community-wide initiative supported by local authorities, the private sector, and the San Pedro Police Formation.

On Saturday, August 30, the San Pedro Town Council distributed school bags and organized free haircuts with several local barbershops. Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez and Councillor Dianeli Aranda presented certificates of appreciation to participating barbers for their contribution.

The following day, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez partnered with more island barbers to extend the initiative across San Mateo, Boca del Rio, San Juan, downtown, and Escalante. “You gave our children confidence, pride, and a fresh start for the new school year,” Perez told the barbers. Participating businesses included Dope Cutz (Victor Sanchez), Isai Barbershop (Isai Magaña), Cristian Sedassie and Diego Patt, Coleman’s Barbershop (Roderick Coleman, Alex Yama, and Efrain Keme), Lex Barber Shop (Lex Ordaz and Ricky Aquino), and William’s Barbershop (Pierre Williams).

That same weekend, Police Constables Keenan Yearwood and E. Patt offered free haircuts outside the San Pedro Police Station from 8AM to 1PM. Yearwood said the initiative was a way of giving back to the community. Superintendent Egbert Castillo, Officer Commanding the San Pedro Police Formation, endorsed the effort. “This initiative was well received by the community, and we look forward to hosting it again next year,” he said.

The program helps ease back-to-school expenses for families, especially as inflation has pushed the cost of haircuts to about $20 at local barbershops. Parents and students expressed gratitude for the support, while organizers thanked their partners and extended best wishes to all students for a successful school year.