Caye Caulker to Hold Cannabis Referendum in October

Caye Caulker Village is set to make history on Wednesday, October 8th, when residents head to the polls to vote in a referendum on cannabis legalization. The Elections and Boundaries Department confirmed the date after certifying a community petition that surpassed the required support threshold.

The petition, organized by the advocacy group Legalize It Caye Caulker and spearheaded by Village Councillor Ilya Rosado, called for a vote on creating a responsible, regulated, and taxable cannabis industry on the island. Out of 1,360 registered electors, at least 340 signatures were needed to trigger the referendum. On May 21, 2025, organizers submitted more than 380 signatures to Governor General Dame Froyla Tzalam. After verification by the Elections and Boundaries Department, 365 signatures were approved, accounting for 26.8 percent of voters, well above the 25 percent requirement.

The referendum question will ask voters: “THE GOVERNMENT OF BELIZE SHOULD PASS LEGISLATION TO CREATE A RESPONSIBLE, REGULATED AND TAXABLE LEGAL CANNABIS INDUSTRY ON THE ISLAND OF CAYE CAULKER WITH A PORTION OF THE REVENUE GOING DIRECTLY FOR THE BENEFIT OF CAYE CAULKER AND ITS RESIDENTS.”

Councillor Rosado said the initiative is about empowering the community. “The community has spoken clearly by signing this petition, and now it’s time for all eligible voters to have their say at the ballot box,” he said.

If approved, the measure could pave the way for new jobs, local revenue, and a regulated cannabis market, positioning Caye Caulker as a progressive tourism destination. Supporters argue it would replace unregulated cannabis use with a structured framework benefiting residents directly.

However, national leaders have cautioned that the outcome may not lead to immediate change. Minister of Constitutional Reform, Honourable Henry Charles Usher, noted that cannabis legislation is a national matter. “There is a school of thought that a local election can only deal with local issues. What this particular question has are national issues, not only in terms of cannabis legislation but also in the distribution of tax dollars,” Usher said. He added that the Attorney General’s office must advise on the legal implications.

Meanwhile, the Elections and Boundaries Department has reminded residents that the referendum’s deadline to register as electors is Thursday, September 11th. A supplementary list of new applicants will be published on September 15, 2025, with objections accepted until September 25, 2025. The final voters’ list is expected to be ready by the end of September. Anyone applying after the September 11 deadline will not be eligible to participate.

The October 8 referendum marks the first time a Belizean community will vote directly on cannabis legalization. Whether the results lead to local reforms or spark broader national debate, Caye Caulker’s voters’ decision is poised to carry significant weight in the country’s ongoing discussion on cannabis policy.