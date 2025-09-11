Island Honours 227th Battle of St. George’s Caye Anniversary

On Wednesday, September 10th, the 227th anniversary of the Battle of St. George’s Caye was observed in San Pedro with a uniform parade and a short civic ceremony at Central Park. Festivities began the evening before with the traditional fire engine parade.

The Battle of St. George’s Caye is a defining moment in Belize’s history. It occurred from September 3 to 10, 1798, when a small group of Baymen, enslaved Africans, and free settlers successfully defended the settlement against a much larger Spanish fleet that sought to claim the territory. The decisive battle on September 10 secured the Baymen’s control of the area, laying the foundation for what would eventually become modern Belize.

The fire engine parade occurred shortly after 7PM on Tuesday, September 9th, signaling the historic occasion. Led by the island’s Fire Department, Traffic Department, and Police Formation, the convoy blared sirens in tribute to the Baymen of St. George’s Caye, who defended Belize on September 10, 1798.

The San Pedro Town Council hosted a lively street fest at Central Park after the parade. The event featured local food vendors and DJ music performances, uniting residents and visitors in a spirit of patriotism and community.

The following morning, students and invited guests gathered again at Central Park for official ceremonies. Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez wished everyone a Happy 10th of September and highlighted the importance of civic pride, reminding residents of the Baymen who fought for Belize more than 200 years ago. After the formalities, students from various schools, government officials from the San Pedro Town Council, and the newly crowned Miss San Pedro, Miley Chi, joined the uniform parade.

The parade started northward along Barrier Reef Drive, turned onto Pescador Drive heading south, and looped back to Central Park on Barrier Reef Drive. Participants proudly waved Belizean flags while marching bands filled the streets with patriotic music.

The celebration concluded at Central Park, where refreshments were provided to participants. With the 10th of September festivities complete, residents now focus on the next major national holiday on September 21, when Belize will celebrate its 44th anniversary of independence.