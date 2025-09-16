Central American Independence Celebration Perseveres Despite Rain

The 2025 Noche Centro Americana celebration in San Pedro was held on Saturday, September 13th, at the Saca Chispas Field. It marked the independence anniversaries of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Mexico. Despite heavy rain, the event still drew a supportive crowd.

The celebration honors the historic independence of Central America and Mexico. Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica declared independence from Spain on September 15, 1821, a date now jointly observed across the region. Mexico, meanwhile, commemorates its independence from Spain beginning with the “Grito de Dolores” on September 16, 1810, which sparked the Mexican War of Independence and ultimately led to full sovereignty in 1821.

This year’s program was scheduled to feature traditional dances and live musical performances, but persistent downpours forced the cancellation of those activities. However, raising each country’s flag and playing their national anthem went ahead around 8PM. Representatives of the participating countries and the newly crowned Miss San Pedro Miley Chi, representing Belize, hoisted the flags in tribute.

One San Pedro Town Council representative noted, “Even though it’s raining, we still see people coming out in support of this event. We didn’t get the performances we wanted, but the DJs playing music and the food on display are amazing. And this means something.”

Food was a highlight of the evening, with booths from each country offering traditional dishes and drinks. Grupo Centroamericano organized the event, which was sponsored by the San Pedro Town Council. It had been planned to include performances by Kristina España and Kevin Saxo from Petén, Guatemala, the Tikal Dance Company from San Benito, and San Pedro’s own San Pedro Dance Academy and San Pedro Roman Catholic School Dance Group.

Although rain disrupted much of the program, the 2025 celebration highlighted the strong cultural ties between Belize and its Central American neighbors, uniting the community through music, cuisine, and shared heritage.