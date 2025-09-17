Relocated Artisan Market to Open Before Year-End

The relocation of the San Pedro Artisan Market is progressing steadily, with plans to inaugurate the new site before the end of 2025. The project aims to improve facilities for local artisans and enhance the tourist experience in San Pedro, in line with the government’s commitment to supporting small businesses while boosting tourism.

In an exclusive interview on September 11th, Honourable Andre Perez, who is overseeing the project along with the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), confirmed that despite some delays, the development is “well on its way” and receiving positive feedback. He explained, “The designs… are beginning to look good… and people say it’s looking good now.” Perez emphasised that the goal is to have the market “fully operational” in time for the upcoming busy and slow tourism seasons.

The new market is designed to uplift artisans involved in the local crafts industry and serve as a key attraction for visitors. Perez noted, “The tourists, it will enhance the tourism product… any tourist travels around the world, the first place they always visit is a local market for souvenirs and a restaurant where local people go to eat.” The focus, he said, is on aesthetics and creating an appealing space that complements San Pedro’s other attractions.

Some artisans who initially resisted the move have since expressed optimism. One artisan shared, “At first, we didn’t like the idea as we have been moved once before. But seeing the new design, it looks like it will be a better location.” A resident living near the site added, “I like the new design, it’s clean and modern.”

Perez acknowledged that local artisans had concerns but stressed that they are now supportive of the initiative. “They are ready, they’re good to go,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to prioritise artisans who are officially part of the trade. He added that if some artisans are unwilling or unable to participate, others offering authentic Belizean products will be considered to maintain the market’s standards.

The new site will initially feature ten units, with priority given to artisans based on factors such as tax compliance, product authenticity, and years of involvement. “As it relates to the ten units, we need to look at it strategically,” Perez explained. “One of the things we look at is the history of those who have been there for quite some time now. We also need to look at what type of products they are offering. It’s important that they are offering Belizean products.” He emphasised that the selection process will be fair and impartial.

As construction nears completion, both artisans and residents are hopeful that the relocation will bring lasting benefits to the island community and strengthen San Pedro’s reputation as a cultural and tourist destination.