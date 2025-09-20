2025 Children’s Rally Brings Out Students’ Patriotism in San Pedro

On Friday, September 19th, the annual Children’s Rally was celebrated across Belize. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, schools marked the occasion with parades and civic events. Upper-division students from island primary schools joined San Pedro High School (SPHS) at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, while lower-division students paraded through downtown San Pedro in a colorful patriotic display.

The Children’s Rally is a highlight of the September Celebrations, promoting patriotism among Belizean children ahead of Independence Day. This year’s event was held under the theme, “Belize @44 Stronger Together, Rising Forever.” Students, teachers, and invited guests enjoyed motivational speeches, patriotic poems, dramas, and a special appearance by San Pedro’s Queen of the Bay, Herla Ortiz.

The rally opened shortly after 9AM with Mistress of Ceremonies student Michelle Nuñez and Master of Ceremonies student Ronald Coleman. The San Pedro Police Youth Cadets raised the Belizean flag, followed by the National Anthem performed by San Pedro Roman Catholic School students, and the National Prayer led by New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School.

Holy Cross Anglican School paid tribute to the flag before students from The Island Academy delivered welcome remarks. The emcees then recognized the participating schools: Isla Bonita Elementary, Ambergris Caye Elementary, Holy Cross Anglican, New Horizon SDA, San Pedro RC, The Island Academy, and SPHS.

Guest speaker Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez delivered an uplifting address. “You are the future of our community and country,” he told the students. “Dream big and always work hard for your dreams.” He was later joined by Education Officer for Belize Rural South, Odalia Caliz, and Councillors Dianeli Aranda, Johnnia Duarte, and Marina Kay for giveaways.

Students also heard from island entrepreneur and former SPHS student, Alex Roache, who shared his personal journey from student to business owner. “If you have a dream, a plan for your life, work hard towards it,” Roache said. “Be patient as everything takes time. Although I wanted to give up sometimes, the patience and hard work paid off. Always stay positive, know what you want, and work as hard as you can to accomplish your goals.”

Meanwhile, downtown San Pedro came alive with the parade of younger students, led by the San Pedro RC School marching band along Barrier Reef Drive. The vibrant procession drew the attention of residents and visitors alike.

Back at the auditorium, the program featured additional presentations, including games where two students won laptops courtesy of the Office of the Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez. Queen of the Bay Ortiz encouraged young girls interested in pageantry to seize opportunities to represent their island as ambassadors. “I have been there, and I can help you and guide you if you ever need my help,” she told them.

The rally wrapped up with more poem recitals, a cultural dance by San Pedro RC School students, and the presentation of an award from Education Officer Caliz to Mayor Nuñez. The gathering ended with everyone singing Happy Birthday to Belize. The SPHS marching band delivered a spirited finale before a student from Ambergris Caye Elementary gave the closing remarks.

Students were later treated to snacks and drinks before being dismissed early. Organizers thanked all schools for their participation and extended appreciation to sponsors, including the San Pedro Town Council, Office of the Honourable Andre Perez, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, and San Pedro High School.