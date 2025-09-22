Ambergris Caye Celebrates Belize’s Independence Day with Love and Pride

Belizeans across the country celebrated the nation’s 44th Independence anniversary with patriotism and pride, from the youngest to the oldest. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the festivities began on the evening of Saturday, September 20th, with official ceremonies and the flag-raising ceremony. The national celebration culminated on the 21st with the traditional Independence Day Parade, showcasing the Belizean spirit under this year’s theme, “Belize @44 Stronger Together, Rising Forever.”

Despite a rainy evening, the Independence Eve ceremonies were held at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena. Many attendees came prepared with umbrellas to shield themselves from the periodic showers during the formalities, which started shortly after 10PM with the arrival of officials, including the newly crowned Miss San Pedro, Miley Chi. United Democratic Party Senator Gabriel Zetina represented the Opposition.

Mistress of Ceremonies Natalie Arceo welcomed everyone to an evening of entertainment with live performances. During the formality, Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez delivered his address. The Mayor highlighted recent works by his administration, including a partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and the Office of Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez to construct a new artisan market in downtown San Pedro. He also spoke of infrastructure projects underway, such as opening new streets, paving additional roads, building a bridge to connect San Mateo with the Boca del Rio area, and further rehabilitation works to enhance the central park and Boca del Rio Beach Park. Nuñez announced the upcoming introduction of public transportation for the island, a long-standing request from residents. He emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “Progress is not built by governments alone; progress is built by the community.”

Senator Zetina followed, calling attention to the need to protect marine resources that sustain the island economy. He also addressed concerns about the high cost of living on Ambergris Caye and the need to improve health care services. Highlighting Belize’s democratic values, he said, “The beauty of our country is that we have the freedom to shape our future. We are one people, one Belize. We stand proudly before the world defending our sovereignty.”

Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez concluded the formal program, reminding the crowd of the vision of Belize’s forefathers. “A vision that sought our independence and sovereignty,” he said. “Today at 44, we can say we are a free country and in full control of our destiny. As a government, we have been working hard to meet the challenges of this second term to continue delivering for you all.” Perez confirmed that the construction of a general hospital for San Pedro and Caye Caulker is on schedule. He also announced that Ocean Academy High School in Caye Caulker will benefit from free education, following the example of San Pedro High School. “We are about less talk and more action, less discussions that divide us, and more about accomplishments that make all of us a part of a progressive community,” he added.

Near midnight, the Belize Coast Guard led the flag-raising ceremony, which included the singing of the national anthem, followed by a fireworks display. Entertainment continued with One Love Band from Corozal District and Deejay Debbie. The festivities carried on until dawn with the annual J’Ouvert parade.

Colorful Independence Day Parade

On Sunday, the Independence Parade began on Seagrape Drive, south of San Pedro Town, shortly after 3PM. The parade featured numerous floats from local businesses, Miss San Pedro Miley Chi and fellow pageant participants, including Miss World Belize Faith Edgar, along with vibrant dance performances. From Seagrape Drive, the route continued into Blake Street, then onto Coconut Drive, heading north. Hundreds of onlookers lined the streets, cheering and enjoying the festivities. At the end of Coconut Drive, the parade wound through Tarpon Street and Pescador Drive before continuing onto Laguna Drive. The celebration concluded at the Boca del Rio Beach Park, where the community enjoyed live music, food, and refreshments.