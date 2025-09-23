San Mateo Residents Updated on $10M Improvement Project

A community meeting to provide updates on the San Mateo improvement plans was held on September 18, 2025, at 5:30PM at the Sagebrush Sports Complex in San Pedro, Belize. The session aimed to inform residents about ongoing and upcoming developments in San Mateo, with a focus on infrastructure, urban development, and community well-being. Government officials, project engineers, and community representatives participated to share insights and engage with the public on the plans that will shape the future of the neighborhood.

San Pedro Town Council’s Valentine Rosado welcomed attendees, emphasizing San Mateo’s role as an exemplary community that represents diverse neighborhoods and hardworking residents. He shared the project’s background, noting it is the result of a multi-year process of community workshops, technical studies, and negotiations that culminated in a signed loan agreement facilitating investments worth over $10 million USD. “We want to go back and say look what we have done in San Mateo, use this to expand in other areas,” he stated, highlighting ambitions to replicate the success in other parts of the island.

Central Executive Unit project engineer Falen Escalante presented details of the substantial urban development program, known as Project 1046, which focuses on improving San Mateo’s infrastructure connectivity and water access. The phase one budget totals $3.4 million BZD and includes street upgrades, construction of sidewalks, bike paths, and concrete pavement, as well as energy-efficient lighting and traffic signage. “We are doing design build… to shorten the process… to get infrastructure within San Mateo as soon as possible,” Escalante explained.

Another highlight was the planned bicycle and pedestrian bridge, designed to accommodate emergency vehicles as well. Set approximately 12 feet above high tide, the bridge will ensure resilience and accessibility. The conceptual design stage will be refined with community input, reinforcing public involvement in planning decisions. Water supply improvements will also play a key role, with the installation of 1,380 feet of water distribution lines. The network, coordinated with Belize Water Services, will undergo pressure testing to ensure reliability and will benefit multiple households.

Environmental and social safeguards were addressed by Dr. Pedro Viegas of the project team, who outlined challenges such as waste management issues, lack of vegetation, and inadequate sidewalks in San Mateo. Mitigation strategies include solid waste management plans, community engagement, and grievance mechanisms to address residents’ concerns transparently and promptly. He underscored the project’s commitment to inclusivity, encouraging active participation and empowering community voices throughout the process.

The meeting concluded with an overview of the current progress, including the tendering process for the bridge and street improvements. Public procurement briefings are scheduled for late September, with construction contracts expected to be awarded by December or early January. An inauguration will be held to mark milestone completions. Residents were encouraged to remain engaged as the project advances, underscoring the community-driven nature of this transformative initiative.

This comprehensive development effort represents a significant step in enhancing San Mateo’s infrastructure, mobility, environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life for its residents. The project features a Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM) that enables residents and stakeholders to submit complaints or queries. Submissions can be sent via email to [email protected], by phone at 822-4106, or through drop boxes located at the San Pedro Town Council.