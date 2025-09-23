San Pedro Improves Drainage to Ease Flooding

The San Pedro Town Council is addressing flooding concerns by advancing drainage work across several key areas, with updates provided on September 18, 2025. The initiative aims to reduce water accumulation caused by heavy rains, particularly in vulnerable low-lying neighborhoods such as the town center, San Mateo, San Pedrito, and the Escalante subdivision, improving water flow and protecting residents’ properties.

Alex Eck, Operations Manager at the San Pedro Town Council, explained in an interview on September 18 that the team is focusing on cleaning and repairing drains in areas prone to flooding. He noted, “We have some drains that are very, very damaged, and we’re working on that. Also, we have a list of divisions… San Pedrito, San Mateo, and San Pablo areas.” These repairs are critical, as properties situated in lower areas often retain excess water that the drainage systems are designed to alleviate.

Regarding the impact of paved streets on drainage, Eck said, “We have some areas that are affected, but not much. Actually, the roads that are paved are helping us a lot, because we have some drainage systems there that help us a lot, so that the water goes to the river or to the lagoon.” The integration of road and drainage improvements continues to play a crucial role in mitigating the risks of future flooding.

Looking ahead, Eck outlined plans for the next phase of drainage work, which is tied to ongoing road paving projects. “We’re working in the San Mateo area… also at Marina Road, repairing the road, and trying to put in a drainage system,” he said. He also mentioned work on Caribena Street: “We’re paving that and we’re going to try to insert some drain system to alleviate the water system there.”

These coordinated efforts by the San Pedro Town Council reflect a comprehensive plan to strengthen water management infrastructure and reduce flood risks across the community.