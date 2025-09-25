Mayor Announces Paving of Southern Ambergris Caye Road

After years of anticipation, Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez announced on September 20th that paving will soon begin on the road leading to the southernmost point of San Pedro Town. The project, covering approximately 6.5 miles, will be carried out with support from the central government and in partnership with the Southern Ambergris Caye Neighborhood Watch (SACNW).

Residents and stakeholders have long awaited improvements to the road, which is lined with several beachfront resorts. During the rainy season, conditions often deteriorate to the point that sections become impassable. The San Pedro Town Council has carried out temporary repairs in the past, but officials believe complete paving and the addition of proper drainage will provide a lasting solution. Funding had been the main obstacle, but Nuñez confirmed that the government, SACNW, and private investors are now on board. “This is an investment in a safer and stronger community,” he said.

A representative of SACNW welcomed the announcement, noting that advocacy efforts with past administrations had not produced results. “Investment in such a project is badly needed,” the representative said, adding that paving will benefit both residents and businesses that serve locals and tourists.

SACNW has previously highlighted how poor road conditions have impacted the area, including business losses and difficulties for hotels that have been forced to relocate guests. Security patrols have also been hampered, with officers struggling to access certain areas or respond quickly to emergencies.

Mayor Nuñez stated that final details are being finalized, and work is expected to commence soon. While no timeline was provided, residents and tourism stakeholders were assured that the long-awaited upgrade is moving forward.