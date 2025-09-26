New Police Station for Caye Caulker; San Pedro Slated for Improvements

Following a nationwide tour, the Honorable Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, announced several upcoming projects for police formations across Belize, including the construction of new stations. The first was confirmed on September 18th in the southern community of Bella Vista. Other municipalities identified for new facilities include Santa Elena, Corozal, Orange Walk, and Caye Caulker.

According to Musa, the new buildings will provide improved workspaces for officers. “We are excited for these new and modern police stations that are going to be built,” he said. While no new station was announced for San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, upgrades are expected, including enhancements to the police computer center.

Acting Commissioner of Police Bart Jones explained that new facilities in fast-growing areas, such as Bella Vista, are necessary to meet the increasing demands for law enforcement services. “The new station will allow for greater space and for additional units to be put in place down there,” he said. Jones added that once the project is completed, more officers will be assigned to the area. “We saw the need for additional officers down there, that community is growing, and it is not only Bella Vista, but the neighboring villages as well, that we are responsible to police.” He further noted that the new station will also house specialized resources, including a gender-based violence unit, a child-friendly space, and other community services.

In addition to the new facilities, the Ministry has announced the acquisition of 50 motorcycles to be distributed nationwide. These are expected to enhance mobile patrols, particularly in the Cayes, where narrow streets limit access for larger vehicles. The Belize Police Department stated that it anticipates the upgrades will enhance its policing capacity and support its ongoing efforts to improve service delivery.