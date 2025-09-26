Friday, September 26, 2025
San Pedro Expands Road Paving Projects

The San Pedro Town Council is pressing ahead with additional street paving, part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The work is concentrated on streets such as Marina Road, Hurricane Street, and areas within San Mateo, San Pedrito, and the Escalante subdivision. Along with paving, the projects include drainage system upgrades to protect residents’ properties and improve water flow during heavy rains, reinforcing the town’s resilience and accessibility.
The council has already made significant progress in paving streets across town. Earlier phases included more than seven miles of concrete roads through major streets, including the town center and key residential neighborhoods. Collaborations with national agencies, such as the Belize Tourism Board, have also supported paving in important tourist and residential areas like Secret Beach. In addition, the council is constructing sidewalks, bike paths, and enhancing lighting and traffic signage, particularly in San Mateo, under a multi-million-dollar investment program. These efforts are designed to improve transportation, mitigate flooding, and promote urban development and community well-being.
In an interview on September 23rd, San Pedro Town Council operations manager Alex Eck shared details of the current works. “First of all, now the road paving we are doing is being done in two sections. The first is Hurricane Street, located near Caye International Bank. Once that is completed, we will be paving Marina Road. This will allow for better flow of traffic,” Eck said.
The ongoing paving and drainage projects underscore the town council’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

