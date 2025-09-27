San Pedro Taxi Drivers Voice Concerns Over Cart Rentals, Fares, and Public Transport

The taxi industry in San Pedro says it is facing several challenges. These include competition from golf cart rentals, disputes over fares, and the recent launch of a public transportation pilot program. Drivers report that these issues are affecting their daily operations and income.

Competition from golf cart rentals has long been a concern for taxi operators, who report a steady decline in ridership. On September 24th, taxi federation president Valentin Awayo explained, “We’ve been working on it for several years… but it seems like nobody really wants to help us.”

A new factor is the approval of a six-month trial for six vehicles to operate as public transport. These buses will run routes from the southern parts of the island to the north, as well as from the bridge to Secret Beach and other high-traffic areas. Taxi operators have expressed resistance, saying the new system could further reduce their earnings. One driver remarked, “They don’t care, they are trying to kill the taxi business. They don’t do anything about the carts soliciting at ports of entry, and now they are bringing in public transport to prevent us from making a living.”

Other difficulties include limited parking and, according to taxi representatives, unresolved long-standing issues. Awayo stated, “Basically, it is unfair because none of the issues that we have been having have been resolved.” He added that discussions with officials have so far yielded no concrete results, describing their responses as “just blah blah blah” without any tangible action.

Pricing remains another source of tension. Officially, taxi fares are set at $15 per ride, regardless of distance or time of day. However, some residents and visitors have reported being charged $20 or more for short trips. “The price is $15, one way, whether it’s day or night…you can’t go over it,” Awayo said. While acknowledging that higher fuel and vehicle costs put pressure on drivers, he maintained that overcharging is not allowed.

Vehicle ownership also contributes to the situation. About 5 to 10 percent of drivers rent their taxis, while the majority own theirs. Those who rent must cover fees, fuel, and maintenance before earning a profit, which creates additional financial stress. Internal disagreements within associations have also been noted, including disputes over leadership and representation.

The concerns raised by taxi drivers include competition from golf carts, the launch of public transportation, parking availability, and enforcement of standardized fares. Discussions between the taxi associations, authorities, and other stakeholders are expected to continue as these matters are addressed.