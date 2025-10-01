Islanders join National Coastal and Riverways Cleanup

Several groups across the country participated in the National Coastal and Riverways Cleanup on Saturday, September 27th. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, three cleanup efforts were organized, including a sargassum removal along the eastern coast and a road and beach cleanup in northern Ambergris Caye. Together, participants collected large amounts of trash and sargassum.

The National Coastal and Riverways Cleanup is an annual initiative coordinated by Oceana Belize and the Belize Scout Association, in partnership with community groups, schools, and government agencies. It forms part of the global International Coastal Cleanup organized by Ocean Conservancy, which engages millions of volunteers worldwide in removing trash from beaches, rivers, and waterways. The event not only helps reduce pollution and protect marine life but also raises awareness about proper waste disposal and the environmental impact of plastics and other debris.

The first group began early in the morning at Boca del Rio beach, with support from the San Pedro Town Council and islander Elito Arceo. Students and community members helped remove accumulated sargassum and garbage, some of which had washed ashore from the mainland. Arceo thanked all those who assisted, noting the large quantity of debris collected.

In northern Ambergris Caye, the Ambergris North Alliance led another cleanup along roads and beaches. Businesses contributed staff, while residents, public servants, and students volunteered their time. Trash was bagged and placed roadside for pickup, with most of the items consisting of plastic.

Organizers expressed appreciation to all who took part and encouraged both residents and visitors to help maintain the island’s cleanliness. They reminded the public that proper waste disposal is key to protecting local environments.

A special thank you was extended to the Belize Coast Guard, Tres Cocos Resort at the Cloisters, Grand Caribe Resort, and community members Rob, Shannon, Dawson, Roque, Mito, Dorita, Nathaniel, as well as students from San Pedro High School.