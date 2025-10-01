Pre-bid session held with contractors for San Mateo pedestrian bridge

For several months, stakeholders have discussed a project to deliver essential services to the San Mateo subdivision. The plan, which includes multiple infrastructure upgrades, has received the green light following consultations with the San Pedro Town Council and the central government’s procurement team. Among the scheduled works is the construction of a pedestrian bridge linking San Mateo and the Boca del Rio subdivision. On Thursday, September 26th, a pre-bid meeting was held in San Pedro Town with prospective contractors, during which the procurement team outlined the application process. The session concluded with a site visit to the proposed locations in Boca del Rio and San Mateo.

The pre-bid session took place at the former House of Culture on Angel Coral Street. Presenters reviewed qualification requirements, including access to appropriate equipment, key personnel, satisfactory financial standing, and adequate working capital. Bidders must disclose any litigation in which they have been involved during the past five years. Proposals should also identify any subcontracted components exceeding 10 percent of the contract price; subcontractor participation is capped at 30 percent. In addition, proposed programs must comply with the design and construction specifications.

Project designers noted that the pedestrian bridge will be set approximately 12 feet above high tide and will be able to accommodate emergency vehicles. The new structure is expected to improve connectivity for residents and enhance access to downtown services. At present, the only vehicular access to town from the area is via the Boca del Rio Bridge. Several San Mateo residents near the proposed site have welcomed the plan and expressed anticipation for the improved link.

The procurement team also detailed the required contents of each bid. Applications must include a formal cover letter, a bid security of BZ$10,000, and a schedule of works. They must be accompanied by certificates of good standing from the Belize Social Security Board, the Belize Tax Service, and the Companies Registry, as well as a code of conduct, management strategies, and implementation plans. The successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining all permits and licenses, including approvals from the Central Building Authority and the Department of the Environment, as mangrove removal may be required.

During the post-meeting site visit, residents and boat owners raised concerns about potential impacts on mangroves and navigation. Some urged minimal clearing of mangroves, while others asked that the bridge be high enough to allow larger vessels to transit the Boca del Rio channel. Several stakeholders with larger boats stated that they currently cannot access the channel due to bridge clearance and must detour around the southern part of the island, which increases their fuel costs.

According to the procurement team, the successful bidder will have six months to construct the bridge, with completion targeted for early 2026. The bridge forms part of a broader development phase for San Mateo that includes additional paved streets, drainage improvements, and new sidewalks on existing and newly developed roads. The project also aims to expand access to Belize Water Services in areas that currently lack a reliable supply. Progress to date included planning workshops with the Inter-American Development Bank in mid-2023, baseline studies and community consultations conducted through late 2023, and technical and environmental assessments in early 2024. With funding secured and high-level approvals in place, the initiative is positioned to deliver visible improvements in San Mateo.

Applications must be delivered in person to the Central Executive Unit of the Ministry of Finance in Belmopan by Monday, November 4th, at 10AM. A public bid opening will follow at 10:15AM that same day. Bidding is not limited to those who attended the meeting; interested parties may request information by emailing [email protected] by Tuesday, October 22nd, at 10AM.