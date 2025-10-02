Steven Cruz to Lead New National Garifuna Council San Pedro Branch

A new executive board headed by Steven Cruz was elected on Sunday, September 28th, to lead the National Garifuna Council (NGC) San Pedro Branch. The election, held in San Pedro Town and presided over by NGC President Alex Nolberto, resulted in the selection of Cruz as president, Alex Noralez as vice president, Eden Velásquez as secretary, Florett Flowers as assistant secretary, Julie Zúñiga as treasurer, Gene Lopez as assistant treasurer, Joseph Elijio as delegate, and Elroy Castillo as alternate delegate.

Before the election, President Nolberto outlined the responsibilities of each post, stressing the importance of commitment. He reminded participants that the roles come with significant responsibility and accountability. “We appreciate you coming today to this important election, and I want to remind those interested in becoming part of the executive to bear in mind that you must commit to your post, take it very seriously, as you will be expected to deliver and will be held accountable as well,” Nolberto said. He then dissolved the outgoing board, allowing former president Eden Velásquez to share final remarks.

Velásquez spoke about the importance of teamwork, recalling the challenges faced during her tenure. She encouraged the new board to work together to achieve their goals and prepare for the upcoming Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations on November 19th.

Following his election, new branch president Steven Cruz told The San Pedro Sun he is ready to collaborate with his team and the community. “I am here to work with everyone. As mentioned before, we need to come together to make things happen,” he said. “I pledge to work hard to highlight our culture, traditions, and be an example to our children, who are the stewards of the Garifuna culture,” Cruz added. He and the board members will continue the work of promoting and preserving Garifuna heritage on the island.

NGC President Nolberto congratulated the new San Pedro Branch board and pledged his support, encouraging them to begin planning activities for the November celebrations. The branch was also invited to participate in two national events at the Belize City Civic Center: the Solidarity Mass on October 1st and the Miss Garifuna Belize Pageant on November 1st.

This year’s celebrations will be held under the Garifuna theme: “Wabaronguóun lidan Garifunaduáü: iúnrahei warasan, agahabuda lun sánsiguaü, inebesei lun wanichigu,” which translates to “Garifuna Moving Forward: Honoring Tradition, Embracing Change, Strengthening Identity.”

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the newly elected NGC San Pedro Branch executive and wishes them success in their new term.