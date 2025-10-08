Amber Isle Launches Full Bus Operations Across San Pedro

San Pedro’s new public transportation service, Amber Isle, officially began charging fares on Wednesday, October 8th, following a period of complimentary runs held from October 3rd to 7th. Operating six buses, the service now covers a wide range of routes across the island, including key areas from San Mateo to Secret Beach and Boca del Rio to south of the WASA water plant.

Before the launch of Amber Isle, San Pedro’s transportation options were primarily limited to taxis and private vehicles, which contributed to congestion and limited accessibility for residents without personal transport. The new service, approved by the San Pedro Town Council for a six-month trial period, aims to test its effectiveness and overall community impact.

The initiative aims to alleviate long-standing traffic congestion while providing residents, including students, with a more reliable mode of transportation. The free trial week allowed operators to gather public feedback and identify logistical challenges before fare collection began. “We do from Boca del Rio all the way to Drink and Drive,” a bus operator confirmed, highlighting the route’s extensive coverage.

Public response to the new service has been mixed. Some residents praised the comfort of the air-conditioned buses. “The buses are nice, with air conditioning and nice comfortable seats,” said one passenger. Others, however, voiced concern over the fare structure, noting that the $8 town fare is close to taxi rates. “The free rides are nice, but the prices are almost the price of a taxi. They said they will charge 8 dollars for rides, but the taxis charge me 10 dollars, and they will drop me all the way home,” a commuter commented.

With schedules and route information already posted on social media, the operators aim to accommodate early morning commuters and improve overall access to various parts of the island.

The Town Council will review the system’s performance at the end of the six-month trial period to determine whether the service should be continued or expanded. The owners of Amber Isle were unavailable for comment.

More information on the routes and fares can be found on their social media page under the name Amber Isle Bz.