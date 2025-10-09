Caye Caulker Says No to Legalizing Marijuana in Historic Referendum

On Wednesday, October 8th, the majority of Caye Caulker residents, known as Hicaqueños, voted against the proposal to legalize cannabis on the island. The final tally recorded 857 ballots cast from 1,454 registered voters, with 79 percent voting “No” in the historic marijuana referendum.

The official results were delivered shortly after 8PM by Chief Elections Officer Josephine Tamai, who confirmed that 678 voters rejected the proposal, while 176 voted in favor. Three ballots were rejected. “The results show that a majority of the voters in Caye Caulker Village have voted against the proposition that the Government of Belize should pass legislation to create a responsible, regulated, and taxable legal cannabis industry on the island of Caye Caulker, with a portion of the revenue going to its residents,” Tamai announced.

The referendum campaign advocating for the legalization of cannabis was launched on September 22nd, led by Village Councillor Ilya Rosado. The referendum was approved after Rosado and his team submitted over 380 signatures to the Governor General, Dame Froyla Tzalam, on May 21st. Following verification by the Elections and Boundaries Department, 365 signatures were confirmed as valid, representing 26.8 percent of the voters and exceeding the required 25 percent threshold.

Rosado’s campaign promoted education, transparency, and empowerment, arguing that a regulated cannabis industry could generate new revenue for local development and economic growth. He suggested that funds from legalization could support schools, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation while boosting tourism. Despite these efforts, the majority of voters opposed the proposal. Rosado and his supporters expressed disappointment at the outcome, noting their campaign had also included provisions for medical marijuana.

Rosado’s initiative had received attention from Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries Hon. Kareem Musa, who visited the island during the campaign.

Meanwhile, the landslide “No” victory was celebrated by the Hope Not Dope movement, led by Church Senator Pastor Louis Wade Jr. He described the outcome as a moral victory rather than a financial one. “This community needs services like a proper drainage system, but not from weed money— from tourism money,” Wade said. “Do not promise the island taxes from monies that are non-existent.” Other religious leaders also welcomed the results, dedicating the outcome to God and expressing confidence that Caye Caulker would remain united.

Councillor Tracie Young said the results showed that Hicaqueños value community unity. “We believe the cause that came is not for Caye Caulker,” she said. “We will continue working together and building for our people and our community.” Councillor Sergio Marin added that a legal marijuana industry is not the solution to the island’s challenges. Islander Celina Jimenez, a supporter of the Hope Not Dope movement, said the results reflected the community’s collective voice. “Thank you, Caye Caulker spoke out. We came out here for our children and our community,” she said.

Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez said he respected both sides of the referendum, noting that residents have the right to express what they believe is best for their community. Perez acknowledged Rosado’s right to explore new revenue sources for the island, stating, “He sees the limitations of resources, and there are many things we need to do in this community. So, I do not fault him for trying to find other ways to increase resources in Caye Caulker.” Perez, however, did not take sides in the referendum.

Voting took place at the Caye Caulker Roman Catholic Primary School. Early voter turnout was low, but participation increased throughout the day. By 4PM, 50.69 percent of voters had cast their ballots; by 5PM, that figure rose to 54.9 percent, and by 6PM, when the polls closed, turnout reached 79 percent—surpassing voter participation in the March 2025 General Election.

Initial reports from the counting room indicated that the “No” vote led from the start, winning box after box until the final results confirmed a decisive outcome.

Following the vote, organizers of the Hope Not Dope campaign called for a national referendum on the legalization of marijuana to allow the entire country to decide. Meanwhile, other residents are already considering a separate referendum to ensure that Caye Caulker retains more local revenue for community development.