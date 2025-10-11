Belize to Launch New National Bus Company in 2026

Belize is taking a significant step toward modernizing its public transportation system with the planned launch of the Consolidated National Bus Company in January 2026. The initiative, guided by the National Bus Consolidation Pro Tempore Advisory Committee, aims to unify the country’s fragmented bus operations into a single, more efficient, and safer national service.

The project, announced on October 3, 2025, is structured as a public-private partnership rather than a government takeover. It is intended to enhance commuter safety, improve route efficiency, and enhance infrastructure by consolidating multiple existing bus operators under a single, coordinated entity. The new system will feature upgraded buses, enhanced safety standards, and improved terminals nationwide.

According to the committee, 71% of current bus operators, representing the majority of Belize’s market share, have agreed to join the consolidation effort. Financial audits and operational reviews are ongoing to establish an official opening balance sheet by mid-November 2025. The committee continues to consult with operators, financial institutions, and international partners to ensure transparency and participation throughout the process.

This development follows years of debate over challenges within Belize’s public transport system, including safety concerns, inconsistent routes, and an aging fleet. Regulatory obstacles and divided operator interests hindered previous reform attempts. The establishment of a consolidated company represents a long-sought consensus among stakeholders to deliver a more reliable and organized national service aligned with sustainable development goals.

The Minister of Transport, Hon. Jane Usher, highlighted the collaborative nature of the reform. “This is about partnership and progress, not government takeover,” she said. “By joining hands with the private sector and our partners, we are setting Belize on a path to safer, better-connected public transport.” She added that commuters will benefit from safer and more efficient travel once the new system is operational.

The advisory committee is expected to review audit findings at its next meeting in November, after which a comprehensive proposal will be submitted to Cabinet for final approval. With operations slated to begin in early 2026, the reform marks a pivotal transition for Belize’s public transit network—one expected to improve service reliability, attract future investment, and enhance the daily travel experience for thousands of commuters nationwide.