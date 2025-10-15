Belize joins Taiwan in celebrating its 114th National Day

The Republic of China (Taiwan) celebrated its 114th National Day on October 10, marking over a century of history, democracy, and national identity. In Belize, the Taiwanese Embassy hosted a “Double Ten” reception on October 9th at the Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City. The event brought together government officials, diplomats, and special guests, reaffirming the close and enduring friendship between Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan). Meanwhile, in Taiwan, Belize’s Governor General, Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam, attended the official ceremonies.

The reception in Belize also celebrated the 36 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. It was noted that Taiwan remains one of Belize’s strongest and most reliable allies on the global stage. Taiwanese Ambassador to Belize, Her Excellency Lily Li-Wen Hsu, emphasized the mutual respect and cooperation between the two countries. “When we are partners, we work with each other, we help each other. Like in the international arena, Belize always speaks up for Taiwan because Belize stands for principle,” she said. “Belize knows that Taiwan is being treated not so fairly in the international arena, and Belize, although not a big country, speaks volume, really speaks loud and clear and speaks for Taiwan.”

Ambassador Hsu expressed appreciation for Belize’s continued support and reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to helping the country grow. “We share our development experience and lessons from our journey,” she said. “We work with them in different projects in line with Belize’s priority for development.”

Among the dignitaries attending was Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Cordel Hyde, who noted Taiwan’s gratitude for Belize’s unwavering support. “They appreciate it,” he said. “They do not ask for much, so when we are able to do that on the international stage for them, speak up on their behalf, that is what they want most of all.” Hyde reaffirmed Belize’s continued support for Taiwan, describing the 36-year relationship as one built on “great stability, great pride, and great self-confidence.”

Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Tracy Panton, also reflected on the enduring partnership. “It has been a great relationship with both political administrations,” she said. “It is really important for us to be here and show our appreciation for the friendship, partnership, and the support they have given to both administrations.”

The celebration also featured special recognition for Dr. Candice Pitts, the former Belizean Ambassador to Taiwan, who is recognized for her service. In addition, three young Belizean artists were honored for earning placements in Taiwan’s 56th World School Children’s Art Exhibition.

Belize Rural South Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez, also attended the event and expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s continued assistance, particularly toward the construction of a general hospital on Ambergris Caye. Funded by a BZ$33 million grant from Taiwan, the new facility, which will also serve Caye Caulker, is expected to be completed next year. It will significantly improve access to public healthcare in two of Belize’s top tourism destinations and is projected to create over 200 full-time jobs.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, the Governor General, Tzalam, met with President Lai Ching-te. He visited the Council of Indigenous Peoples, where discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and cultural exchange between Belize and Taiwan.